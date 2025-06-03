$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
Publications
Exclusives
In Gaza, 27 Palestinians died while waiting for humanitarian aid - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

As a result of Israeli shelling in southern Gaza, 27 Palestinians who were waiting for humanitarian aid were killed. The Israeli military stated that they fired at people who "posed a threat."

In Gaza, 27 Palestinians died while waiting for humanitarian aid - media

In southern Gaza, 27 Palestinians were killed in shelling from Israel while waiting for humanitarian aid. The Israeli military said they fired at individuals who "posed a threat to them". This is reported by UNN with reference to FRANCE 24.

Details

The local health department said that at least 27 Palestinians died in a crowd near Rafah. Sources claim that civilians were among the dead.

More than 50 people were injured. The injured were hospitalized in medical facilities in the area. Some of them are in critical condition.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that they opened fire on people about half a kilometer from the distribution site of the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, which is supported by the United States.

Reference

Rafah borders Egypt and is used as one of the main corridors for importing food and medicine. Since the beginning of hostilities, tens of thousands of refugees have gathered in this area. Rafah remains one of the key destinations for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Recall

The authorities of the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday the death of dozens of people as a result of shelling from the Israeli side. Health officials of the Palestinian Authority reported that near the food aid distribution point in southern Gaza, as a result of an Israeli attack, on the morning of June 1, at least 30 Palestinians died.

The situation in Gaza is the worst since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas militants 19 months ago, the UN said on Friday, May 30, despite the resumption of limited humanitarian aid deliveries in the Palestinian enclave, where famine is threatened.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Rafah
Egypt
Gaza Strip
