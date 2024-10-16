Israel announces 140 strikes on Hezbollah targets and killing of a Hamas commander in Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
The IDF killed the commander of Hamas's unmanned forces in Gaza and hit more than 140 Hezbollah targets. Israeli troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and found a large number of weapons.
The Israeli Defense Forces killed the commander of Hamas' unmanned forces in the northern Gaza Strip. More than 140 Hezbollah terrorist targets, including weapons depots and launchers, were also destroyed. This is stated in a statement by the IDF, published on Wednesday, UNN reports.
The 98th Division continues to conduct limited, localized and targeted operations in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah terrorist targets and terrorist infrastructure in the area. Over the past 24 hours, the military killed dozens of terrorists during firefights and airstrikes
Israeli troops reportedly discovered a large number of weapons, including rocket, mortar and anti-tank launchers aimed at settlements in northern Israel, as well as grenades and additional military equipment.
In addition, more than 140 Hezbollah terrorist targets were reportedly hit from the air, including weapons depots, launchers aimed at Israeli territory, terrorist infrastructure and terrorist cells.
Netanyahu tells the US that Israel plans to strike Iran's military facilities, not nuclear ones15.10.24, 09:05 • 13463 views
"In Gaza, the Israeli Air Force killed terrorist Mahmoud al-Mabhouh, commander of Hamas' UAV forces in the northern Gaza Strip. The terrorist was directing UAV attacks against Israeli territory and IDF troops," the IDF said.
In the Jabaliya area, Israeli forces reportedly killed more than 50 terrorists during clashes and air strikes over the past day. In the Rafah area, an armed terrorist cell planning an attack on IDF troops was eliminated using drones.