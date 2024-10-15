Netanyahu tells the US that Israel plans to strike Iran's military facilities, not nuclear ones

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 3878 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 9830 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 40195 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 142932 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 191711 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119734 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353539 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178024 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147699 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196901 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
58%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 13181 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 6248 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 18618 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 26064 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 21024 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 3878 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 2942 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 9830 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 21156 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 40195 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26654 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28976 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42536 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50731 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139131 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Netanyahu tells the US that Israel plans to strike Iran's military facilities, not nuclear ones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13463 views

Israel's prime minister informed the United States of his intention to attack Iran's military infrastructure in response to the attack. This decision affected the US willingness to provide Israel with the THAAD missile defense system.

Netanyahu tells the US that Israel plans to strike Iran's military facilities, not nuclear ones

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the administration of US President Joe Biden that he is ready to strike at military rather than oil or nuclear facilities in Iran, offering a more limited counterattack aimed at preventing a full-scale war. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing two officials, UNN reports.

Details

During the first phone call between Biden and Netanyahu in more than seven weeks, the Israeli prime minister reportedly said he plans to strike military infrastructure in Iran.

One of the officials told The Washington Post that the response to Iran's massive attack on Israel will be calibrated to avoid the perception of "political interference in the US elections.

According to analysts, an Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities could lead to a sharp rise in energy prices, while an attack on the country's nuclear research program could erase any red lines governing Israel's conflict with Tehran, provoking further escalation and risking a more direct US military role.

Israel's plan to attack only Iran's military facilities was greeted in Washington "with relief," WP reports.

Israeli army fires on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon10.10.24, 18:19 • 18000 views

Netanyahu's "more restrained stance" has now influenced Washington's decision to send Tel Aviv a powerful THAAD missile defense system, the Pentagon announced on October 13 that Israel would deploy a THAAD battery.

However, the Israeli defense ministry reportedly fears that the strike will not be powerful enough - or public enough - to deter Iran from a new direct attack on Israel or from developing nuclear weapons.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Israel
The Pentagon
The Washington Post
United Nations
Lebanon
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
United States
Iran
Brent
$69.53
Bitcoin
$83,195.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.25
Золото
$3,129.35
Ethereum
$1,806.07