Israeli army fires on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon has accused Israel of attacking its headquarters in the south of the country. One of the targets of the attack was the main base of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the city of Naqoura.

Two peacekeepers from the UN peacekeeping force deployed between Lebanon and Israel, UNIFIL, were wounded as a result of an “Israeli tank attack” on their headquarters in southern Lebanon. It was a hit to the headquarters of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the city of Naqoura.

This morning, two UN peacekeepers were injured after an Israeli army Merkava tank opened fire on an observation tower at UNIFIL headquarters in Ras al-Naqoura, hitting it directly and knocking two peacekeepers down - UNIFIL said in a statement.

According to UNIFIL, the Israeli army also shelled “the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were hiding” in Naqoura. As a result, vehicles and communications were damaged. According to the UN security forces, an Israeli drone was spotted flying over the UNIFIL soldiers' position and approached the entrance to the bunker.

The UN mission was established in 1978 and re-established in 2006 to monitor the so-called Blue Line, the unofficially agreed land border between Israel and Lebanon.

Nakoura is located near the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon, and the UNIFIL mission headquarters is located here. The Israeli army launched a ground offensive in Lebanon a week ago and claims to be fighting against Hezbollah militia there.

