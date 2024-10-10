ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Israeli army fires on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Israeli army fires on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The Israeli army shelled the UNIFIL headquarters in the city of Naqoura in southern Lebanon. Two peacekeepers were injured, and vehicles and communications were damaged.

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon has accused Israel of attacking its headquarters in the south of the country. One of the targets of the attack was the main base of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the city of Naqoura.

Writes UNN with reference to El Mundo.

Two peacekeepers from the UN peacekeeping force deployed between Lebanon and Israel, UNIFIL, were wounded as a result of an “Israeli tank attack” on their headquarters in southern Lebanon. It was a hit to the headquarters of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the city of Naqoura.

This morning, two UN peacekeepers were injured after an Israeli army Merkava tank opened fire on an observation tower at UNIFIL headquarters in Ras al-Naqoura, hitting it directly and knocking two peacekeepers down

- UNIFIL said in a statement.

According to UNIFIL, the Israeli army also shelled “the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were hiding” in Naqoura. As a result, vehicles and communications were damaged. According to the UN security forces, an Israeli drone was spotted flying over the UNIFIL soldiers' position and approached the entrance to the bunker.

HelpHelp

The UN mission was established in 1978 and re-established in 2006 to monitor the so-called Blue Line, the unofficially agreed land border between Israel and Lebanon.

In London, activists tried to cover a Picasso painting with photos from Gaza and were detained09.10.24, 21:27 • 20249 views

Nakoura is located near the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon, and the UNIFIL mission headquarters is located here. The Israeli army launched a ground offensive in Lebanon a week ago and claims to be fighting against Hezbollah militia there.

Israel eliminates two more Hezbollah leaders10.10.24, 15:08 • 13005 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
united-nationsUnited Nations
lebanonLebanon

