Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 1090 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5656 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 6056 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33937 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36724 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33106 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44364 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68611 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98909 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150100 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 32625 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 23528 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 31187 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 15837 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 25844 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 5656 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 5164 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 33937 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 120343 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 140586 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 9358 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 16236 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 138349 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 151484 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 86781 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4876 views

Ukraine leads in the export of frozen raspberries and has increased the supply of blueberries. Scientists have created over 170 varieties of berries to protect the harvest.

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

Fruit and berry crops are a valuable and dynamic direction for the development of the agricultural sector of Ukraine. In 2024, Ukraine became the market leader in the export of frozen raspberries and significantly increased the supply of blueberries. In parallel with export successes, Ukrainian scientists are actively working on creating collections of rare crops and developing technologies for improving planting material to protect the harvest and increase plant resistance, writes UNN.

Details

Fruit and berry crops occupy an important place in the agricultural sector of Ukraine, demonstrating stable growth in production and exports. In 2024, our country became the world leader in net exports of frozen raspberries, surpassing Poland and Serbia with a record 65 thousand tons.

The production of blueberries is also growing. In 2024, its exports from Ukraine amounted to 5 thousand tons, which is 33% more than in the previous year. In monetary terms, Ukrainian blueberry exports amounted to $26 million, which is 56% more than in 2023.

At the same time, Ukrainian scientists are systematically working on improving plant varieties and creating new species. In particular, the Institute of Horticulture of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine has created and developed collections of rare fruit and berry crops, and is also introducing modern plant improvement technologies to protect crops from dangerous viruses.

It is about 27 varieties of blackberries, 16 of honeysuckle, 22 of highbush blueberries, 34 of sea buckthorn, 28 of viburnum, 4 of mulberry, 7 of chokeberry, 9 of Canadian irga, 5 of medicinal rowan and 11 of trilobate azimine. Also, a special collection of 10 samples of currants is registered in the National Center of Plant Genetic Resources of Ukraine. Therefore, in general, we are talking about 173 varietal samples of rare fruit and berry crops. At the same time, 15 of them (10 samples of sea buckthorn and 5 samples of common viburnum) have already been included in the National Gene Bank of Ukraine, certificates have been issued and catalog numbers have been assigned.

According to scientists of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, special attention is paid to the fight against viral diseases, which can reduce yields by 40-50%, and sometimes lead to the complete destruction of plantations. That is why the Institute of Horticulture is actively developing technologies for creating healthy planting material that is free from viruses.

The main directions of our work are the development of methods for accelerated reproduction of fruit, berry and ornamental crops, the improvement of methods for improving varieties using chemotherapy, thermotherapy and "in vitro" culture. We are developing methods of genetic identification and creating genetic passports for valuable varieties. This is important, because, for example, raspberries and blackberries in Ukraine are often affected by viruses imported from abroad due to the lack of domestic healthy material

- said the head of the laboratory of the Institute of Horticulture of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences.

As the Institute said, mother plantations have already been created on the basis of the laboratory, from which certified planting material is grown, free from viruses - this allows not only to save crops, but also to reduce Ukraine's dependence on imported planting material.

Let us remind you

Research conducted by scientists of the Institute of Horticulture of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences showed that the raspberry bushy dwarf virus, which is often found in imported planting material, significantly reduces the drought resistance of plants. The experiments described in the journal "Gardening" (2024) established that infected plants of the "Joan Jay" variety lost 35.6% more water than healthy ones, and the level of water deficit increased by 81%. This means that infected seedlings not only give a worse harvest, but are also much more vulnerable to drought - a critical factor in the context of climate change. Thus, the use of imported seedlings, which are often not certified,  is not just a risk of viruses,  but also a real threat to the harvest, the quality of berries and the stability of the entire agricultural sector.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy newsPublications
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Serbia
Ukraine
Poland
