In London, activists tried to cover a Picasso painting with photos from Gaza and were detained

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 31016 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98320 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161262 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134725 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141361 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179425 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111976 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170489 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139489 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139177 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84690 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107107 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109245 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161252 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179422 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170486 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197905 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186948 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139170 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139483 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145511 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136993 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153971 views
In London, activists tried to cover a Picasso painting with photos from Gaza and were detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20249 views

In the National Gallery of London, activists tried to paste a photo of a woman with a child in Gaza onto Picasso's painting “Motherhood.” Two people were arrested, and the painting was not damaged.

Activists of the Youth Demand movement tried to paste a photo of a woman crying with a child in Gaza on the painting "Motherhood" by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso in the National Gallery in London, calling for an arms embargo on Israel, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

According to the gallery's representatives, the police arrested two people. The painting, covered with protective glass, was not damaged.

18.09.23, 02:29 • 228103 views

"One of them was detained after he tried to attach a piece of paper to the artwork. Some paint spilled on the floor," the statement said. "Police arrested two people. The room is currently closed. The paintings were not damaged.

A video posted by Youth Demand on social media shows a security guard removing the photo. One of the protesters was shouting "Freedom for Palestine" when he was taken out of the room and detained.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
israelIsrael
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
the-state-of-palestineThe State of Palestine
londonLondon
berlinBerlin

