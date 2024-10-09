In London, activists tried to cover a Picasso painting with photos from Gaza and were detained

Activists of the Youth Demand movement tried to paste a photo of a woman crying with a child in Gaza on the painting "Motherhood" by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso in the National Gallery in London, calling for an arms embargo on Israel, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

According to the gallery's representatives, the police arrested two people. The painting, covered with protective glass, was not damaged.

"One of them was detained after he tried to attach a piece of paper to the artwork. Some paint spilled on the floor," the statement said. "Police arrested two people. The room is currently closed. The paintings were not damaged.

A video posted by Youth Demand on social media shows a security guard removing the photo. One of the protesters was shouting "Freedom for Palestine" when he was taken out of the room and detained.