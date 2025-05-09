Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

He crashed his car into the gate of the mansion of the star of the TV series "Friends" and must now undergo a psychiatric examination. The "hero" of the incident, in which the gate of Jennifer Aniston's villa was broken, is accused of a serious crime of stalking.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carkival is suspected of trying to break into actress Jennifer Aniston's mansion in Los Angeles. The man was recently arrested for aggravated vandalism.

Carkival appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom shirtless and wrapped in a blanket - he did not speak during the trial.



Prosecutors allege that the man from Mississippi knocked out the gate of Aniston's villa in the Bel-Air residential area of Los Angeles (estimated value of the villa is $21 million) with his car. He also stalked the Hollywood actress:

Between March 1, 2023, and May 5, 2025, Carkival sent unwanted messages through various channels: social media, voicemail, and email.

What is known about the recent episode with Jennifer Aniston's stalker

Earlier in the day, a disturbing incident shook the quiet Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. A car crashed into the gate protecting Jennifer Aniston's residence. The 56-year-old actress was at home at the time of the incident. The star did not have contact with the stranger. Aniston's security immediately blocked the man and held him "at gunpoint" until police arrived.



What is Carkival accused of

The man has been charged with criminal stalking, as well as criminal vandalism. Moreover, Carwile is threatened by a difficult situation. Talk about serious bodily harm.

If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison.

Judge Schwartz sent the defendant to a psychiatrist

According to AFP, during the hearing, Judge Keith L. Schwartz doubted that Carkival would understand him when the prosecutor asked that the defendant be ordered not to approach Aniston.

The judge also ordered that Carkival undergo a forensic mental health examination to determine whether the defendant is competent.

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal spark romance rumors with three-hour dinner