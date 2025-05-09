$41.510.07
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 836 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9128 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19642 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30553 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 48887 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29643 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68442 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47528 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39728 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48226 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3178 views

A man in a car crashed into the gates of Jennifer Aniston's villa. He has been stalking the actress with messages since 2023, he faces up to three years in prison, he needs a psychiatric examination.

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

He crashed his car into the gate of the mansion of the star of the TV series "Friends" and must now undergo a psychiatric examination. The "hero" of the incident, in which the gate of Jennifer Aniston's villa was broken, is accused of a serious crime of stalking.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carkival is suspected of trying to break into actress Jennifer Aniston's mansion in Los Angeles. The man was recently arrested for aggravated vandalism.

Carkival appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom shirtless and wrapped in a blanket - he did not speak during the trial.

Prosecutors allege that the man from Mississippi knocked out the gate of Aniston's villa in the Bel-Air residential area of Los Angeles (estimated value of the villa is $21 million) with his car. He also stalked the Hollywood actress:

Between March 1, 2023, and May 5, 2025, Carkival sent unwanted messages through various channels: social media, voicemail, and email.

What is known about the recent episode with Jennifer Aniston's stalker

Earlier in the day, a disturbing incident shook the quiet Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. A car crashed into the gate protecting Jennifer Aniston's residence. The 56-year-old actress was at home at the time of the incident. The star did not have contact with the stranger. Aniston's security immediately blocked the man and held him "at gunpoint" until police arrived.

What is Carkival accused of

The man has been charged with criminal stalking, as well as criminal vandalism. Moreover, Carwile is threatened by a difficult situation. Talk about serious bodily harm.

If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison.

Judge Schwartz sent the defendant to a psychiatrist

According to AFP, during the hearing, Judge Keith L. Schwartz doubted that Carkival would understand him when the prosecutor asked that the defendant be ordered not to approach Aniston.

The judge also ordered that Carkival undergo a forensic mental health examination to determine whether the defendant is competent.

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal spark romance rumors with three-hour dinner24.03.25, 16:21 • 42688 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Los Angeles
