Most Poles do not believe the war in Ukraine will end by 2026 - poll

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
04:10 PM • 11151 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 17237 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 24501 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 37933 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 25737 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 61401 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 88385 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 64311 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 58241 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 195399 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1m/s
84%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Interior Ministry re-declared RDK commander Kapustin wantedJanuary 2, 02:10 PM • 5096 views
Due to a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, a shopping center has been destroyed: the State Emergency Service showed new footage of the aftermathPhotoJanuary 2, 02:54 PM • 8576 views
Zelenskyy announced a change of the head of the State Border Guard Service: Deineko will remain in the Ministry of Internal Affairs systemJanuary 2, 03:32 PM • 3874 views
Japanese PM holds talks with Trump, plans US visit in springJanuary 2, 03:48 PM • 4166 views
Most regions of Ukraine will face power outages on January 304:02 PM • 7404 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 27551 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 47023 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 63423 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 195399 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 115050 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
France
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 37393 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 47187 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 47022 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 115050 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 44737 views
Actual
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Technology
Film
Heating

Most Poles do not believe the war in Ukraine will end by 2026 - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Polls show that 59.6% of Poles do not expect the war in Ukraine to end by 2026. This trend has been growing since 2024, reflecting war fatigue and expectations of peace among voters.

Most Poles do not believe the war in Ukraine will end by 2026 - poll

Most Poles do not believe that the war in Ukraine will end in 2026. This is evidenced by the results of surveys - "both publicly available and internal," UNN reports with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

Details

It is noted that surveys show a growing war fatigue and expectations of peace among voters, regardless of their political views.

This trend has been growing since at least 2024. The question arises: what will happen if such a peace is concluded or a ceasefire is reached?

- the article says.

The authors indicate that the majority of surveyed residents of Poland (59.6 percent) do not believe that the war in Ukraine will end in 2026. Among them are supporters of both the government and the opposition. 21.6 percent hold a different opinion. Another 18.9 percent are undecided.

"On the one hand, peace could make anti-Ukrainian polarization a less attractive political tool for the right. On the other hand, conversely, it could lead to greater public receptiveness to arguments and legal provisions that will, to some extent, affect Ukraine and Ukrainians living in Poland. Public expectations for a persistent policy towards Ukraine on historical, economic, and EU accession issues could also significantly increase, especially in sensitive sectors such as agriculture," the publication writes.

Recall

In Poland, the atmosphere for Ukrainians is deteriorating after the peak of support shown by Poles at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. As The Guardian writes, the negative perception of Ukrainians is exacerbated by political debates that have shifted to the re-emergence of historical grievances.

Be like Poland – energetic, brave, and safe: Tusk advises the European Union02.01.26, 02:14 • 4318 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Guardian
Ukraine
Poland