Most Poles do not believe the war in Ukraine will end by 2026 - poll

Most Poles do not believe that the war in Ukraine will end in 2026. This is evidenced by the results of surveys - "both publicly available and internal," UNN reports with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

It is noted that surveys show a growing war fatigue and expectations of peace among voters, regardless of their political views.

This trend has been growing since at least 2024. The question arises: what will happen if such a peace is concluded or a ceasefire is reached? - the article says.

The authors indicate that the majority of surveyed residents of Poland (59.6 percent) do not believe that the war in Ukraine will end in 2026. Among them are supporters of both the government and the opposition. 21.6 percent hold a different opinion. Another 18.9 percent are undecided.

"On the one hand, peace could make anti-Ukrainian polarization a less attractive political tool for the right. On the other hand, conversely, it could lead to greater public receptiveness to arguments and legal provisions that will, to some extent, affect Ukraine and Ukrainians living in Poland. Public expectations for a persistent policy towards Ukraine on historical, economic, and EU accession issues could also significantly increase, especially in sensitive sectors such as agriculture," the publication writes.

In Poland, the atmosphere for Ukrainians is deteriorating after the peak of support shown by Poles at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. As The Guardian writes, the negative perception of Ukrainians is exacerbated by political debates that have shifted to the re-emergence of historical grievances.

