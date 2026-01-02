$42.350.03
January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Be like Poland – energetic, brave, and safe: Tusk advises the European Union

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in his New Year's address, called on Europe to follow his country's example. He highlighted the secure eastern border, strict asylum policy, and the largest modern army in the EU.

Be like Poland – energetic, brave, and safe: Tusk advises the European Union

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in his New Year's address, advised Europe and Europeans to follow his country's example. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, he is very proud of Poland and its achievements. Thus, among the "ten out of a thousand" reasons for this, he named "a safe and hermetic eastern border" and "a responsible and tough asylum policy."

An example for all of Europe to follow, which has led to a more than 90 percent reduction in the number of migrants crossing our borders

- Tusk clarified.

He called the Polish army "the largest modern army in the European Union," thanks to which Poland and Europe are protected "from the East." The politician also mentioned "an effective crime-fighting policy," thanks to which Poland is prosecuting, among others, saboteurs sent by the Russians.

"I have every reason to be proud of Poland. And my best New Year's wishes for Europe and Europeans are: be like Poland - energetic, brave, and safe. Good luck," Tusk said.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that "peace is on the horizon" after leaders' talks on Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
European Union
Europe
Donald Tusk
Poland