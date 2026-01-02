Be like Poland – energetic, brave, and safe: Tusk advises the European Union

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in his New Year's address, advised Europe and Europeans to follow his country's example. This is reported by UNN.

According to him, he is very proud of Poland and its achievements. Thus, among the "ten out of a thousand" reasons for this, he named "a safe and hermetic eastern border" and "a responsible and tough asylum policy."

An example for all of Europe to follow, which has led to a more than 90 percent reduction in the number of migrants crossing our borders - Tusk clarified.

He called the Polish army "the largest modern army in the European Union," thanks to which Poland and Europe are protected "from the East." The politician also mentioned "an effective crime-fighting policy," thanks to which Poland is prosecuting, among others, saboteurs sent by the Russians.

"I have every reason to be proud of Poland. And my best New Year's wishes for Europe and Europeans are: be like Poland - energetic, brave, and safe. Good luck," Tusk said.

