Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registration

Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 12146 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 19422 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 17367 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 29504 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 20884 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 32319 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 26368 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25562 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24869 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18750 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Popular news
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 25252 views
What happened to "The Mask" star Peter Greene before his death - the cause of the tragedy revealedFebruary 19, 12:39 PM • 4782 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 20101 views
US demands allies cut NATO overseas missions and not invite Ukraine to Ankara summit - mediaFebruary 19, 01:59 PM • 10308 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 20071 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 20205 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 29514 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 32326 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 32971 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 45639 views
UNN Lite
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity09:12 PM • 250 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 20213 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 25359 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 25879 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 33660 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

In Kharkiv, a man changed his sex to female and appealed to the TCC demanding to be removed from military registration. The court found the TCC's decision illegal and ordered him to be excluded from military registration and the "Oberih" register.

Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registration

In Kharkiv, a man changed his gender to female, after which he applied to the TCC with a demand to remove him from military registration. He was denied, as, according to the TCC's arguments, without a decision from the military medical commission (VLC), he remains a conscripted man. Ultimately, the court recognized the TCC's decision as illegal and ordered his exclusion from military registration and the "Oberih" register, UNN reports with reference to the Register of Court Decisions.

Details

As stated in the court's decision, the man changed his gender from male to female, which was subsequently reflected in the civil status act record. Based on this, he was issued a birth certificate and a new passport of a citizen of Ukraine, where the gender was indicated as "female."

Subsequently, the plaintiff applied to the TCC with a request to exclude him from military registration and make appropriate changes to his military registration documents. The TCC, however, stated that the plaintiff mistakenly equated the medical certificate of gender reassignment, and therefore emphasized that determining the degree of fitness for military service falls within the exclusive competence of military medical commissions.

"It is the VLC that must determine whether medical interventions and hormonal therapy have led to conditions that make a person unfit for military service. Without a corresponding VLC decision, the defendant lacks the legal fact of the person's unfitness," the TCC's arguments state.

In addition, the TCC believes that the gender change did not lead to the need to exclude the man from military registration, as he had previously been registered as a conscripted man.

According to the TCC, the legal fact of changing one's name, surname, patronymic, or even gender in the civil registry offices does not have automatic retroactive force that would annul the previously acquired status of a conscript.

Ultimately, the court recognized the TCC's decision as illegal and ordered his exclusion from military registration and the "Oberih" register, as women serve only voluntarily.

Recall

It is now possible to register for military service online, without a personal visit to the TCC and medical examinations, through the "Reserve+" application.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Kharkiv