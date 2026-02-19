Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in Washington
The Belarusian delegation did not receive US visas to participate in the first meeting of President Donald Trump's Peace Council. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry expressed surprise at the failure to fulfill basic formalities.
Belarus stated that it intended to participate in the first meeting of US President Donald Trump's Peace Council in Washington, but did not receive the necessary visas. This was reported by BelTA with reference to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informs UNN.
It is noted that the US did not issue visas to the Belarusian delegation to participate in the Peace Council.
The Belarusian side promptly informed the organizers of the event that, by decision of the head of state, our country would be represented by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov. All necessary notifications were sent to the American protocol services in due course, and documents for visa processing were submitted in advance. A natural question arises: what kind of peace and what kind of consistency can we talk about if even the basic formalities for our participation were not fulfilled by the organizers?
They added that initially, an invitation to participate in the meeting of the Peace Council from the US President was sent to the head of the Belarusian state.
"Further comments are superfluous," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry added.
American leader Donald Trump, concluding his first meeting of the Peace Council, hinted that the US intends to make additional changes to the structure of the UN, including the appearance of its headquarters in New York.
