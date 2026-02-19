$43.290.03
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 12141 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 19406 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 17355 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 29485 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 20875 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 32307 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 26365 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25562 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24869 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18749 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

The Belarusian delegation did not receive US visas to participate in the first meeting of President Donald Trump's Peace Council. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry expressed surprise at the failure to fulfill basic formalities.

Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in Washington

Belarus stated that it intended to participate in the first meeting of US President Donald Trump's Peace Council in Washington, but did not receive the necessary visas. This was reported by BelTA with reference to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the US did not issue visas to the Belarusian delegation to participate in the Peace Council.

The Belarusian side promptly informed the organizers of the event that, by decision of the head of state, our country would be represented by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov. All necessary notifications were sent to the American protocol services in due course, and documents for visa processing were submitted in advance. A natural question arises: what kind of peace and what kind of consistency can we talk about if even the basic formalities for our participation were not fulfilled by the organizers?

- the media quotes the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

They added that initially, an invitation to participate in the meeting of the Peace Council from the US President was sent to the head of the Belarusian state.

"Further comments are superfluous," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry added.

Recall

American leader Donald Trump, concluding his first meeting of the Peace Council, hinted that the US intends to make additional changes to the structure of the UN, including the appearance of its headquarters in New York.

Trump publicly endorsed Orbán at the Peace Council meeting ahead of the Hungarian elections19.02.26, 19:20 • 2594 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
New York City
United States