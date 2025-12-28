Tusk: concrete and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine also mean greater security for Poland

During a phone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, the Prime Minister of Canada, and NATO representatives, the parties agreed that security guarantees for Ukraine are a key issue. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, all interlocutors agreed that security guarantees for Ukraine are extremely important.

Concrete and reliable. Such guarantees also mean a safer Poland. Tomorrow, after the meeting of the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine, we will continue the conversation. - Tusk noted.

Context

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump on December 28. Issues of Ukraine's security and obtaining 100 billion dollars for the country's reconstruction will be discussed.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after communicating with Western partners, stated that Ukraine needs strong positions both on the front and in diplomacy so that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot manipulate and avoid a real and just end to the war.

