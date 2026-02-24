A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.

In the Lviv region, a child died and another was hospitalized as a result of a road accident. The prosecutor was driving the vehicle and was detained. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he is taking this case under his personal control, UNN reports.

A few hours ago, a terrible tragedy occurred, which I must personally report. In the Lviv region, a child died and another was hospitalized as a result of a road accident. The prosecutor of one of the district prosecutor's offices of the Lviv region was driving the vehicle. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. - Kravchenko reported.

According to him, the accident occurred in the dark, the driver was returning home from work. He underwent an examination, no signs of alcohol intoxication were found. All circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

The Office of the Prosecutor General and I personally express our sincere condolences to the family. No words can lessen the pain of parents who have lost their daughter. It is especially painful to realize that the child's father is defending Ukraine at the front today. - Kravchenko added.

The Prosecutor General assured that a full, impartial and maximally objective investigation would be ensured. It is being carried out by investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation.

I am taking this proceeding under my personal control. We are obliged to ensure justice. Once again, I express my deep condolences to the family of the deceased child. - Kravchenko summarized.

