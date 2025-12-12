Fatal road accident in Chernihiv region: prosecutor's office to appeal preventive measure for policewoman

$42.270.01
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 7266 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 17168 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 29857 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 39493 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 34286 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 34143 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49098 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22030 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21913 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17244 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Popular news
EU unwavering in its commitment to a just peace for Ukraine without the seeds of new conflicts - von der LeyenDecember 12, 12:04 AM • 5548 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 13828 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 4414 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 13119 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 14192 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49098 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 53899 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 54000 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 64708 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 65069 views
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 34006 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 35284 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 40513 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 36747 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 44881 views
Fatal road accident in Chernihiv region: prosecutor's office to appeal preventive measure for policewoman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2624 views

The Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office will appeal the court's decision on bail for the policewoman who was driving a service car during a fatal road accident. Prosecutors insist on arrest without the right to post bail.

The Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office will appeal the court's decision, which chose a preventive measure for the policewoman involved in a fatal accident in Pryluky, with the right to post bail of UAH 242,000. Prosecutors insist on arrest without the right to post bail and are preparing an appeal. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office will appeal the court's decision on the application of a preventive measure to the policewoman who was driving a service car during an accident that killed a 6-year-old girl.

- the report says.

The head of the regional prosecutor's office appealed to the Desnianskyi District Court of Chernihiv with a request to take the police officer into custody without the right to post bail.

Instead, the court chose a preventive measure for her in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 242,000.

Under these circumstances, the prosecutor disagrees with the specified court decision and will appeal it. An appeal is currently being prepared.

The case is under the personal control of the head of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, who is the senior prosecutor of the group in the criminal proceedings.

Addition

On December 10, at about 11:44 a.m. in the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, a patrol police response unit of the Pryluky District Police Department, heading to a call about a traffic accident, hit a 36-year-old woman and her daughter, who were crossing the roadway at a regulated pedestrian crossing on Vyacheslava Chornovola Street.

The minor child died at the scene from her injuries. The mother was taken to the hospital with bodily injuries.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Pryluky
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Chernihiv