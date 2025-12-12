Fatal road accident in Chernihiv region: prosecutor's office to appeal preventive measure for policewoman

The Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office will appeal the court's decision, which chose a preventive measure for the policewoman involved in a fatal accident in Pryluky, with the right to post bail of UAH 242,000. Prosecutors insist on arrest without the right to post bail and are preparing an appeal. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office will appeal the court's decision on the application of a preventive measure to the policewoman who was driving a service car during an accident that killed a 6-year-old girl. - the report says.

The head of the regional prosecutor's office appealed to the Desnianskyi District Court of Chernihiv with a request to take the police officer into custody without the right to post bail.

Instead, the court chose a preventive measure for her in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 242,000.

Under these circumstances, the prosecutor disagrees with the specified court decision and will appeal it. An appeal is currently being prepared.

The case is under the personal control of the head of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, who is the senior prosecutor of the group in the criminal proceedings.

Addition

On December 10, at about 11:44 a.m. in the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, a patrol police response unit of the Pryluky District Police Department, heading to a call about a traffic accident, hit a 36-year-old woman and her daughter, who were crossing the roadway at a regulated pedestrian crossing on Vyacheslava Chornovola Street.

The minor child died at the scene from her injuries. The mother was taken to the hospital with bodily injuries.

