Killed two 17-year-old sisters in Poltava region: law enforcement officer remanded in custody

The law enforcement officer who ran over and killed two 17-year-old sisters in Poltava region on November 30 was remanded in custody by the court, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Poltava chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody for the law enforcement officer who ran over and killed two 17-year-old sisters in Karlivka, Poltava region, on November 30. - the report says.

Details

After the accident, SBI employees detained the suspect and notified him of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused the death of several people (Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, while driving his own car, the law enforcement officer hit the girls who were walking on the side of the road. As a result of the collision, the sisters died. After the accident, the driver initially fled the scene but later returned. According to preliminary information, he was intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing, the SBI added.

