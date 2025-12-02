$42.340.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Killed two 17-year-old sisters in Poltava region: law enforcement officer remanded in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Poltava chose a pre-trial measure for the law enforcement officer who on November 30 fatally hit two 17-year-old sisters in Karlivka. He is suspected of violating traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to the death of several people.

Killed two 17-year-old sisters in Poltava region: law enforcement officer remanded in custody

The law enforcement officer who ran over and killed two 17-year-old sisters in Poltava region on November 30 was remanded in custody by the court, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Poltava chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody for the law enforcement officer who ran over and killed two 17-year-old sisters in Karlivka, Poltava region, on November 30.

- the report says.

Details

After the accident, SBI employees detained the suspect and notified him of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused the death of several people (Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, while driving his own car, the law enforcement officer hit the girls who were walking on the side of the road. As a result of the collision, the sisters died. After the accident, the driver initially fled the scene but later returned. According to preliminary information, he was intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing, the SBI added.

Police officer who fatally hit two sisters in Poltava region has been notified of suspicion01.12.25, 17:58 • 8594 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Poltava Oblast
Karlivka