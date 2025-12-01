$42.270.07
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 756 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 2616 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 7916 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 12618 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 16399 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 19131 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 33121 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19032 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 34128 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37098 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Police officer who fatally hit two sisters in Poltava region has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In the Poltava region, a police officer fatally hit two 17-year-old sisters. The driver, showing signs of intoxication, has been detained, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched.

Police officer who fatally hit two sisters in Poltava region has been notified of suspicion

In Karlivka, Poltava region, a police officer driving his own car fatally hit two 17-year-old sisters who were walking on the side of the road. The girls died on the spot, and the driver, showing signs of intoxication, was detained after fleeing the scene. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

On the evening of November 30, in Karlivka, a police officer driving his own Hyundai Tucson car hit two 17-year-old sisters who were walking on the side of the road. Both children died on the spot from their injuries.

- the message says.

The law enforcement officer fled the scene but soon returned. According to preliminary data, he showed signs of alcohol intoxication. 

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated into this fact under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused the death of several persons).

The group of procedural supervisors was headed by Yevhen Hladiy, the head of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office. The police officer was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The police have launched an internal investigation.

In Kyiv, a drunk Tesla driver fatally hit a 13-year-old girl at a crosswalk: the suspect was taken into custody01.12.25, 14:53 • 1892 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Poltava Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Karlivka