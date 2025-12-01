Police officer who fatally hit two sisters in Poltava region has been notified of suspicion

In Karlivka, Poltava region, a police officer driving his own car fatally hit two 17-year-old sisters who were walking on the side of the road. The girls died on the spot, and the driver, showing signs of intoxication, was detained after fleeing the scene. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

On the evening of November 30, in Karlivka, a police officer driving his own Hyundai Tucson car hit two 17-year-old sisters who were walking on the side of the road. Both children died on the spot from their injuries. - the message says.

The law enforcement officer fled the scene but soon returned. According to preliminary data, he showed signs of alcohol intoxication.

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated into this fact under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused the death of several persons).

The group of procedural supervisors was headed by Yevhen Hladiy, the head of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office. The police officer was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The police have launched an internal investigation.

