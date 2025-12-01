In Kyiv, a drunk Tesla driver fatally hit a 13-year-old girl at a crosswalk: the suspect was taken into custody

In the Obolonskyi district of the capital, a 23-year-old Tesla driver, who was intoxicated, fatally injured a 13-year-old girl at a pedestrian crossing. The man was detained, he has already been notified of suspicion, and the court chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

The road accident occurred last Friday around 9:15 p.m. in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. The 23-year-old driver of the electric car, moving from the bridge exit from Bohatyrska Street towards Obolonskyi Avenue, hit a minor girl who was crossing the road at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. The victim died at the scene from her injuries. - the message says.

The perpetrator of the accident was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. According to external signs, the offender was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, but refused to undergo a Drager test.

Currently, law enforcement officers are awaiting the conclusions of the examination. Investigators of the capital's police department, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules by persons in a state of intoxication.

At the request of the investigators, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of custody. He faces up to ten years in prison for the crime.

Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant