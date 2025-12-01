$42.270.07
48.890.02
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 1430 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 8830 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 12397 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 21782 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 16018 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 26813 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36245 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49039 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41621 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42933 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
In Kyiv, a drunk Tesla driver fatally hit a 13-year-old girl at a crosswalk: the suspect was taken into custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

In Kyiv, a 23-year-old Tesla driver, while intoxicated, fatally injured a 13-year-old girl at a pedestrian crossing. The man was detained, charged, and remanded in custody.

In Kyiv, a drunk Tesla driver fatally hit a 13-year-old girl at a crosswalk: the suspect was taken into custody

In the Obolonskyi district of the capital, a 23-year-old Tesla driver, who was intoxicated, fatally injured a 13-year-old girl at a pedestrian crossing. The man was detained, he has already been notified of suspicion, and the court chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

The road accident occurred last Friday around 9:15 p.m. in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. The 23-year-old driver of the electric car, moving from the bridge exit from Bohatyrska Street towards Obolonskyi Avenue, hit a minor girl who was crossing the road at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. The victim died at the scene from her injuries.

- the message says.

The perpetrator of the accident was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. According to external signs, the offender was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, but refused to undergo a Drager test.

Currently, law enforcement officers are awaiting the conclusions of the examination. Investigators of the capital's police department, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules by persons in a state of intoxication.

At the request of the investigators, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of custody. He faces up to ten years in prison for the crime.

Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant27.11.25, 19:31 • 31054 views

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Tesla, Inc.
Kyiv