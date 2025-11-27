Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant

Debates have concluded in the case of the fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Andriy Molochny. During the session, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that the case is indicative not only from the perspective of traffic rule violations but also due to the level of cynicism and disregard for human life, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

On November 27, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv concluded the judicial debates in the criminal proceedings against a former prosecutor accused of committing a fatal road accident while intoxicated. After the parties' presentations, the court retired to the deliberation room to deliver a verdict.

During the session, the senior prosecutor of the group, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, emphasized that this case is indicative not only from the perspective of traffic rule violations but also due to the level of cynicism and disregard for human life.

According to the investigation, the accused grossly violated several traffic rules at once: he ignored a prohibitory sign, drove into the oncoming lane, and was moving at a speed almost twice the permitted limit on that section of the road. As a result, he drove onto the sidewalk and hit a woman. After the collision, the suspect left the scene of the accident.

Could he have used public transport or a taxi? Yes. But he made a choice. A choice that cost another person's life. Instead of calling an ambulance or providing at least some help to the woman he hit, the accused simply fled the scene. Is this behavior worthy of a prosecutor's office employee? No. And I, as the Prosecutor General, am ashamed that trust in the institution has been undermined. Was this the behavior of a person who understands the value of human life? Absolutely not. – Ruslan Kravchenko noted in court.

The prosecution requests the court to find the former prosecutor guilty of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and to sentence him to 10 years of imprisonment with an additional deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for 10 years.

In addition, the Prosecutor General appealed to the court with a motion to keep the preventive measure in the form of detention until the verdict enters into force.

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was detained and turned out to be the chief specialist of the prosecutor's office, Andriy Molochny.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 per mille of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible limit is 0.2 per mille.

Subsequently, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a precautionary measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

On November 11, a preparatory hearing in the case took place in the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

On November 18, the court began hearing the case on its merits. During the session, the senior prosecutor of the group, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, announced the indictment.

The media wrote that it was about the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the TV series "Faina Yukraina".