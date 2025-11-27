$42.300.10
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

The debates in the case of the fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Andriy Molochko have concluded. The prosecution requests 10 years of imprisonment.

Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant

Debates have concluded in the case of the fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Andriy Molochny. During the session, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that the case is indicative not only from the perspective of traffic rule violations but also due to the level of cynicism and disregard for human life, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

On November 27, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv concluded the judicial debates in the criminal proceedings against a former prosecutor accused of committing a fatal road accident while intoxicated. After the parties' presentations, the court retired to the deliberation room to deliver a verdict.

During the session, the senior prosecutor of the group, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, emphasized that this case is indicative not only from the perspective of traffic rule violations but also due to the level of cynicism and disregard for human life.

According to the investigation, the accused grossly violated several traffic rules at once: he ignored a prohibitory sign, drove into the oncoming lane, and was moving at a speed almost twice the permitted limit on that section of the road. As a result, he drove onto the sidewalk and hit a woman. After the collision, the suspect left the scene of the accident.

Could he have used public transport or a taxi? Yes. But he made a choice. A choice that cost another person's life. Instead of calling an ambulance or providing at least some help to the woman he hit, the accused simply fled the scene. Is this behavior worthy of a prosecutor's office employee? No. And I, as the Prosecutor General, am ashamed that trust in the institution has been undermined. Was this the behavior of a person who understands the value of human life? Absolutely not.

– Ruslan Kravchenko noted in court.

The prosecution requests the court to find the former prosecutor guilty of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and to sentence him to 10 years of imprisonment with an additional deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for 10 years.

In addition, the Prosecutor General appealed to the court with a motion to keep the preventive measure in the form of detention until the verdict enters into force.

Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: the accused pleaded guilty, the case will be heard under an expedited procedure18.11.25, 20:23 • 3415 views

Recall

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was detained and turned out to be the chief specialist of the prosecutor's office, Andriy Molochny.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 per mille of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible limit is 0.2 per mille.

Subsequently, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a precautionary measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

On November 11, a preparatory hearing in the case took place in the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

On November 18, the court began hearing the case on its merits. During the session, the senior prosecutor of the group, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, announced the indictment.

The media wrote that it was about the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the TV series "Faina Yukraina".

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv