Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: the accused pleaded guilty, the case will be heard under an expedited procedure

The Holosiivskyi District Court of the capital held a hearing on the case of former prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who fatally hit a woman in Kyiv. The accused fully admitted his guilt, so the court decided to consider the case under an expedited procedure, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Today, the court interrogated the accused and examined the materials characterizing him. It should be noted that the accused fully admitted his guilt, so the court decided to consider the case under an expedited procedure. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

As reported by UNN, during the session, the senior prosecutor of the group in this proceeding - Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the indictment.

The former prosecutor's office employee is accused of committing criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 135 and Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The proceedings collected exhaustive evidence: video recordings from surveillance cameras were processed, eyewitness testimonies were obtained, and eight forensic examinations were conducted, including forensic medical and automotive technical examinations.

The next court hearing is scheduled for November 27.

Recall

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor's office employee ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was subsequently detained and identified as Andriy Molochny, a chief specialist at the prosecutor's office.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 per mille of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible limit is 0.2 per mille.

Later, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

The media wrote that it was about the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the TV series "Faina Yukraina."