Area of attention and personal responsibility - all children of Ukraine: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appointed a new deputy

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko appointed Viktor Logachov, who previously headed the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, as his deputy. From now on, all children of Ukraine are in the area of attention and personal responsibility of Viktor Logachov, UNN reports.

Protecting children is not a line of work. It is a duty that cannot be postponed. From the first days in office, I determined: children are one of my main areas of responsibility. The most vulnerable. Defenseless. Those who cannot resist the darkness often created by adults who should protect them. After the last business trip, I had no moral right to leave this topic in the plane of "we'll deal with it later." Too much pain. Too much evil that was disguised as a system. - Kravchenko noted.

The Prosecutor General reminded of his promise of a concrete and quick solution, and added that "today it has been adopted."

After the relevant decision of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine, I appointed Viktor Logachov as my deputy. This is not a random person. Not a political compromise. This is a career prosecutor, a person who knows the profession from the inside, not "from protocols," but from real work, responsibility, and decisions. Recently, he headed the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office. And I saw his daily work: not on paper, but in real cases. - Kravchenko emphasized.

According to him, Viktor Logachov personally supported state prosecution in many cases of serious crimes against children; he is a procedural supervisor in 14 similar criminal proceedings; he is a father of many children who understands love and pain not from theory, but from life.

An independent audit of the diagnoses of all children, as well as medical conclusions and care, must be conducted: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appealed to the Ministers of Health and Social Policy

Today we held the first meeting. We talked not about "areas of work," but about priority steps: we are preparing a large meeting with human rights defenders, volunteers, and everyone who cares about children's fates; I signed instructions to the heads of regional prosecutor's offices defining their coordinating role in the regions regarding the protection of children and their interests. From now on, all children of Ukraine are in the area of attention and personal responsibility of Viktor Logachov. - the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Kravchenko's position is simple: "either the system protects children, or the system will be broken and rebuilt so that it does so."

I know for sure that this step is correct. And I know that Viktor will justify the trust, not mine, but the trust of those whom he must protect today. Next is work: fast, tough, and honest. - the Prosecutor General summarized.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, after visiting Ukraine's largest charitable children's shelter "Misto Dobra" and a number of shocking stories of young Ukrainians, announced personnel decisions, as well as a full inspection of all orphanages across the country. Kravchenko also emphasized that from today, the principle of zero tolerance for violence and negligence towards children is in effect in Ukraine.