Area of attention and personal responsibility - all children of Ukraine: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appointed a new deputy

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
11:59 AM • 9924 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 10402 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 12023 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 14225 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 30079 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 20928 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 21359 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 28770 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 42883 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 37110 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
95%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 31764 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 11289 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 7966 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 17579 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 9572 views
Publications
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 17638 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 30082 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 42906 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 44191 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 51366 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 7994 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 23665 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 29380 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 25431 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 33846 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

Area of attention and personal responsibility - all children of Ukraine: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appointed a new deputy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko appointed Viktor Logachov as his deputy. Logachov, formerly the head of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, will now be responsible for the protection of children throughout Ukraine.

Area of attention and personal responsibility - all children of Ukraine: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appointed a new deputy

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko appointed Viktor Logachov, who previously headed the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, as his deputy. From now on, all children of Ukraine are in the area of attention and personal responsibility of Viktor Logachov, UNN reports.

Protecting children is not a line of work. It is a duty that cannot be postponed. From the first days in office, I determined: children are one of my main areas of responsibility. The most vulnerable. Defenseless. Those who cannot resist the darkness often created by adults who should protect them. After the last business trip, I had no moral right to leave this topic in the plane of "we'll deal with it later." Too much pain. Too much evil that was disguised as a system.

- Kravchenko noted.

The Prosecutor General reminded of his promise of a concrete and quick solution, and added that "today it has been adopted."

After the relevant decision of the Council of Prosecutors of Ukraine, I appointed Viktor Logachov as my deputy. This is not a random person. Not a political compromise. This is a career prosecutor, a person who knows the profession from the inside, not "from protocols," but from real work, responsibility, and decisions. Recently, he headed the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office. And I saw his daily work: not on paper, but in real cases.

- Kravchenko emphasized.

According to him, Viktor Logachov personally supported state prosecution in many cases of serious crimes against children; he is a procedural supervisor in 14 similar criminal proceedings; he is a father of many children who understands love and pain not from theory, but from life.

An independent audit of the diagnoses of all children, as well as medical conclusions and care, must be conducted: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appealed to the Ministers of Health and Social Policy08.12.25, 16:16 • 3924 views

Today we held the first meeting. We talked not about "areas of work," but about priority steps: we are preparing a large meeting with human rights defenders, volunteers, and everyone who cares about children's fates; I signed instructions to the heads of regional prosecutor's offices defining their coordinating role in the regions regarding the protection of children and their interests. From now on, all children of Ukraine are in the area of attention and personal responsibility of Viktor Logachov.

- the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Kravchenko's position is simple: "either the system protects children, or the system will be broken and rebuilt so that it does so."

I know for sure that this step is correct. And I know that Viktor will justify the trust, not mine, but the trust of those whom he must protect today. Next is work: fast, tough, and honest.

- the Prosecutor General summarized.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, after visiting Ukraine's largest charitable children's shelter "Misto Dobra" and a number of shocking stories of young Ukrainians, announced personnel decisions, as well as a full inspection of all orphanages across the country. Kravchenko also emphasized that from today, the principle of zero tolerance for violence and negligence towards children is in effect in Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
charity
Ukraine