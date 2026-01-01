Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's Eve

$42.390.17
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM • 13106 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 14379 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 16484 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 16672 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 17967 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 21025 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 19868 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17574 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15919 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Reactions to Russian fakes are not worthy of Central Asian states: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the concern of five countries regarding the "attack" on Putin's residenceDecember 31, 03:33 PM • 5386 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 11067 views
Trump's company launches its own cryptocurrency to incentivize shareholdersDecember 31, 04:27 PM • 5162 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 19412 views
Trump shared NYT article about Putin's bluff as main obstacle to peace07:52 PM • 6120 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 11101 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 19447 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 67296 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 67812 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 61574 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026Photo12:07 AM • 260 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it12:00 AM • 408 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 19454 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 11091 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 19152 views
The New York Times

Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's Eve

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On the night of January 1, the enemy attacked Lutsk and the Kovel community with drones. Some of the UAVs were heading towards Lutsk, causing a fire.

Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's Eve

On the night of Thursday, January 1, the enemy attacked Lutsk. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at 11:30 p.m., a group of Russian UAVs crossed the border of Rivne and Volyn regions from the north. Some of the drones headed towards the Kovel community, while several others went to Lutsk.

This is the kind of fire on this New Year's Day in our native Lutsk instead of festive lights

- Polishchuk noted.

Residents of Kovel also reported explosions.

Recall

On December 26, about 8,000 subscribers were left without electricity as a result of a Russian drone attack on critical infrastructure in the Volyn region.

Woman injured in Lutsk during morning enemy attack: consequences shown21.08.25, 11:12 • 3950 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

New Year
War in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Kovel
Lutsk