Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's Eve
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 1, the enemy attacked Lutsk and the Kovel community with drones. Some of the UAVs were heading towards Lutsk, causing a fire.
On the night of Thursday, January 1, the enemy attacked Lutsk. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at 11:30 p.m., a group of Russian UAVs crossed the border of Rivne and Volyn regions from the north. Some of the drones headed towards the Kovel community, while several others went to Lutsk.
This is the kind of fire on this New Year's Day in our native Lutsk instead of festive lights
Residents of Kovel also reported explosions.
Recall
On December 26, about 8,000 subscribers were left without electricity as a result of a Russian drone attack on critical infrastructure in the Volyn region.
