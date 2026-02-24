UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace

$43.300.02
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 3312 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 7988 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 10472 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 10871 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 18289 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 12713 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 30273 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21037 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 19025 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Kyiv to host meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summitFebruary 24, 07:43 AM • 8256 views
Zelenskyy speaks about the end of the biggest war since World War II - FTFebruary 24, 07:58 AM • 4990 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 16071 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 21076 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 12382 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:55 PM • 18282 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 30266 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 48930 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
February 23, 01:20 PM • 67959 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
February 23, 01:02 PM • 70942 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 2212 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 4772 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 12398 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26199 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 23928 views
The Diplomat
Technology
Heating
Tor missile system
Financial Times

UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution "Support for lasting peace in Ukraine." It was supported by 107 states, 12 were against, and 51 abstained.

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution "Support for lasting peace in Ukraine", initiated by the Ukrainian side. The decision became another signal of international support for Ukraine amid ongoing Russian aggression. The resolution was adopted during the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the vote, 107 member states of the United Nations supported the document, 12 countries voted against, and 51 states abstained.

I welcome today's adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution "Support for lasting peace in Ukraine", initiated by Ukraine. In decisive moments, the international community must be clear in its position. Today is such a moment

– stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

Andriy Sybiha also thanked the countries that supported the resolution and noted that Ukraine will continue to act within the framework of international law.

We are grateful to all 107 member states that supported this clear signal. We will act firmly and consistently – to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter and international law

– added the minister.

Recall

The UN General Assembly resumed its emergency special session to discuss the legal and political aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The decision was made at the request of Ukraine and Latvia.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
Andriy Sybiha
Latvia
United Nations
Ukraine