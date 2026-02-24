UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution "Support for lasting peace in Ukraine", initiated by the Ukrainian side. The decision became another signal of international support for Ukraine amid ongoing Russian aggression. The resolution was adopted during the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the vote, 107 member states of the United Nations supported the document, 12 countries voted against, and 51 states abstained.

I welcome today's adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution "Support for lasting peace in Ukraine", initiated by Ukraine. In decisive moments, the international community must be clear in its position. Today is such a moment – stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

Andriy Sybiha also thanked the countries that supported the resolution and noted that Ukraine will continue to act within the framework of international law.

We are grateful to all 107 member states that supported this clear signal. We will act firmly and consistently – to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter and international law – added the minister.

Recall

The UN General Assembly resumed its emergency special session to discuss the legal and political aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The decision was made at the request of Ukraine and Latvia.