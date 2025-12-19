Zelenskyy met with Tusk: discussed diplomatic contacts, economic cooperation, and defense projects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during the Ukrainian leader's visit to Poland. The parties discussed diplomatic contacts, economic cooperation, and defense projects within the SAFE program, including the joint production of drones and interceptors. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

I met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. We discussed diplomatic contacts with the American side to achieve a dignified peace and Europe's participation in this process, as well as the European Council's decision to provide Ukraine with financial support amounting to 90 billion euros for 2026–2027. Special attention was paid to economic cooperation, joint infrastructure projects, as well as strengthening Ukrainian combat aviation and defense projects within the SAFE program, including the joint production of drones and interceptors. - Zelenskyy wrote.

He thanked Poland for its constant strengthening of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

We feel and appreciate this - Zelenskyy added.

At the same time, Tusk stated that Ukraine's struggle for its independence is a common struggle for all of Europe.

"It is the aggressor who must fully pay for all damages and losses, and that is why, as you know, we are also finally freezing Russian assets. And I am absolutely sure that now your position regarding Russia is much better," Tusk emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw. This is the first official meeting since Nawrocki took office.