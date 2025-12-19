Zelenskyy met with Tusk: discussed diplomatic contacts, economic cooperation, and defense projects

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 8604 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 15480 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 15364 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 27400 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 22555 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 15564 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 16945 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13250 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24509 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11302 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
96%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 16849 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 25414 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 5434 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 30153 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 30920 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 27404 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24511 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 30959 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 30380 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 56471 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 2606 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 59833 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41746 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39929 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46127 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Film
The Guardian

Zelenskyy met with Tusk: discussed diplomatic contacts, economic cooperation, and defense projects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The President of Ukraine met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, where they discussed diplomatic contacts, economic cooperation, and defense projects, including joint drone production. The meeting took place during the Ukrainian leader's visit to Poland.

Zelenskyy met with Tusk: discussed diplomatic contacts, economic cooperation, and defense projects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during the Ukrainian leader's visit to Poland. The parties discussed diplomatic contacts, economic cooperation, and defense projects within the SAFE program, including the joint production of drones and interceptors. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

I met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. We discussed diplomatic contacts with the American side to achieve a dignified peace and Europe's participation in this process, as well as the European Council's decision to provide Ukraine with financial support amounting to 90 billion euros for 2026–2027. Special attention was paid to economic cooperation, joint infrastructure projects, as well as strengthening Ukrainian combat aviation and defense projects within the SAFE program, including the joint production of drones and interceptors.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He thanked Poland for its constant strengthening of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

We feel and appreciate this

- Zelenskyy added.

At the same time, Tusk stated that Ukraine's struggle for its independence is a common struggle for all of Europe.

"It is the aggressor who must fully pay for all damages and losses, and that is why, as you know, we are also finally freezing Russian assets. And I am absolutely sure that now your position regarding Russia is much better," Tusk emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw. This is the first official meeting since Nawrocki took office.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Council
Europe
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland