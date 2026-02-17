Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 7078 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 14370 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 17062 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 18172 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 19920 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 24874 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 34336 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 45569 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 53805 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 39411 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
75%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 24770 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General StaffFebruary 17, 11:03 AM • 12454 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 12185 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 15550 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutor12:50 PM • 9898 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 24803 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 41616 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 50838 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 71483 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 75631 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 110 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 15578 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 12213 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 25842 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 23511 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

American rapper Cardi B confirmed relationship problems with NFL player Stefon Diggs. She hinted that they had already broken up during a concert in Los Angeles on February 15.

Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child

American rapper Cardi B has virtually confirmed problems in her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs and hinted that the couple has already broken up. The artist made this statement during a concert in Los Angeles on February 15 as part of her Little Miss Drama Tour, responding to a comment from rapper BIA, UNN reports with reference to People.

So, from the stage, Cardi noted that the fact that she "is not in a relationship" with the father of her child does not give others a reason to discuss him publicly. After that, she performed the song Pretty & Petty from her album Am I the Drama?, which contains a diss track aimed at BIA.

By the way, the reason for the new wave of tension was BIA's post on the social network X on February 12. There she ridiculed Diggs, hinting at his personal life. Most likely, this comment caused such a reaction from Cardi.

Rumors of Cardi B and Diggs' breakup emerged on February 9 after fans noticed that the celebrities had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This happened shortly after the football player's defeat in Super Bowl 2026.

It is known that the couple first officially appeared together in public in May 2025, and in June, the rapper confirmed the romance by posting a joint photo. In November of the same year, they had a son.

Currently, neither of them has directly announced a breakup, but Cardi B's statement that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child only adds fuel to the fire of rumors surrounding the couple.

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician16.02.26, 15:26 • 30742 views

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
Social network
Los Angeles