Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child

American rapper Cardi B has virtually confirmed problems in her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs and hinted that the couple has already broken up. The artist made this statement during a concert in Los Angeles on February 15 as part of her Little Miss Drama Tour, responding to a comment from rapper BIA, UNN reports with reference to People.

So, from the stage, Cardi noted that the fact that she "is not in a relationship" with the father of her child does not give others a reason to discuss him publicly. After that, she performed the song Pretty & Petty from her album Am I the Drama?, which contains a diss track aimed at BIA.

By the way, the reason for the new wave of tension was BIA's post on the social network X on February 12. There she ridiculed Diggs, hinting at his personal life. Most likely, this comment caused such a reaction from Cardi.

Rumors of Cardi B and Diggs' breakup emerged on February 9 after fans noticed that the celebrities had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This happened shortly after the football player's defeat in Super Bowl 2026.

It is known that the couple first officially appeared together in public in May 2025, and in June, the rapper confirmed the romance by posting a joint photo. In November of the same year, they had a son.

Currently, neither of them has directly announced a breakup, but Cardi B's statement that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child only adds fuel to the fire of rumors surrounding the couple.

