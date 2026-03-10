Schwarzenegger may return to the role of Conan: Hollywood is preparing the film "King Conan"

Iconic Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that he may return to the role of the legendary Conan the Barbarian in a new film in the franchise. According to the star, the studio has already allegedly brought in director Christopher McQuarrie, who worked on the latest films in the "Mission: Impossible" series, reports UNN with reference to Movieweb.

The actor spoke about the project's development during an appearance at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. According to him, Fox studio has already invited McQuarrie to write the script and direct the film titled "King Conan."

They just hired a fantastic writer and director who worked on the last films with Tom Cruise. He will be writing the script and directing "King Conan." - said Schwarzenegger.

The actor first played the hero in the iconic 1982 film "Conan the Barbarian," which was his breakthrough in Hollywood. A sequel, "Conan the Destroyer," was later released. Despite the decades that have passed, this image is still considered one of Schwarzenegger's most iconic roles.

According to the 78-year-old actor, the new film will take into account the character's age. The plot centers on Conan, who ruled a kingdom for about forty years but suddenly loses his throne and is forced to return to battle.

The role has to be age-appropriate. I'll still be able to kick some ass, but it'll be a little different. - joked the actor.

The story is expected to combine large-scale battles, magic, and fantastic creatures, and modern special effects will make the film more spectacular.

The idea of a third Conan film has been discussed in Hollywood for many years. In 2011, the franchise was even rebooted with Jason Momoa in the lead role, but fans continued to await Schwarzenegger's return to the image of the legendary barbarian.

Now, with the involvement of director Christopher McQuarrie, the "King Conan" project may get a new lease on life.

