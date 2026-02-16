Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician

American actress Maya Hawke — daughter of Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke — married musician Christian Lee Hutson. The wedding took place on February 14 in New York and came as quite a surprise to the public, UNN reports, citing People.

According to the source, the bride's parents were present at the ceremony, as well as her colleagues from the series "Stranger Things" — Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery.

The 27-year-old bride chose a white dress with a voluminous fluffy winter coat, while the 35-year-old groom wore a classic tuxedo. Uma Thurman appeared in a light blue dress with matching shoes, and Ethan Hawke was in a black outfit.

By the way, Thurman and Hawke were married from 1998 to 2005. In addition to Maya, they have a common son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, who was also present at the wedding. Ethan Hawke has two more daughters — Clementine Jane and Indiana — with his current wife Ryan Shawhughes Hawke, and Uma Thurman is raising her daughter Luna with her former fiancé Arpad Busson.

The couple's engagement became known earlier: in 2024, Hutson confirmed that the actress was his fiancée during an interview, and later she was spotted with a diamond ring on her ring finger in Manhattan. That same year, they first appeared together on the red carpet during a theater premiere in New York.

Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter