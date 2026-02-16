Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician
American actress Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, married musician Christian Lee Hutson on February 14 in New York. The bride's parents and actors from the series "Stranger Things" were present at the ceremony.
According to the source, the bride's parents were present at the ceremony, as well as her colleagues from the series "Stranger Things" — Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery.
The 27-year-old bride chose a white dress with a voluminous fluffy winter coat, while the 35-year-old groom wore a classic tuxedo. Uma Thurman appeared in a light blue dress with matching shoes, and Ethan Hawke was in a black outfit.
By the way, Thurman and Hawke were married from 1998 to 2005. In addition to Maya, they have a common son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, who was also present at the wedding. Ethan Hawke has two more daughters — Clementine Jane and Indiana — with his current wife Ryan Shawhughes Hawke, and Uma Thurman is raising her daughter Luna with her former fiancé Arpad Busson.
The couple's engagement became known earlier: in 2024, Hutson confirmed that the actress was his fiancée during an interview, and later she was spotted with a diamond ring on her ring finger in Manhattan. That same year, they first appeared together on the red carpet during a theater premiere in New York.
