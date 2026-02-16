Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician

$43.100.11
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
11:42 AM • 8678 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 10988 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 17338 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 26621 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 32696 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62177 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48356 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38550 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 35616 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
American actress Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, married musician Christian Lee Hutson on February 14 in New York. The bride's parents and actors from the series "Stranger Things" were present at the ceremony.

American actress Maya Hawke — daughter of Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke — married musician Christian Lee Hutson. The wedding took place on February 14 in New York and came as quite a surprise to the public, UNN reports, citing People.

According to the source, the bride's parents were present at the ceremony, as well as her colleagues from the series "Stranger Things" — Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery.

The 27-year-old bride chose a white dress with a voluminous fluffy winter coat, while the 35-year-old groom wore a classic tuxedo. Uma Thurman appeared in a light blue dress with matching shoes, and Ethan Hawke was in a black outfit.

By the way, Thurman and Hawke were married from 1998 to 2005. In addition to Maya, they have a common son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, who was also present at the wedding. Ethan Hawke has two more daughters — Clementine Jane and Indiana — with his current wife Ryan Shawhughes Hawke, and Uma Thurman is raising her daughter Luna with her former fiancé Arpad Busson.

The couple's engagement became known earlier: in 2024, Hutson confirmed that the actress was his fiancée during an interview, and later she was spotted with a diamond ring on her ring finger in Manhattan. That same year, they first appeared together on the red carpet during a theater premiere in New York.

