Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter

Sony Pictures has begun work on a new film adaptation of the cult franchise "Charlie's Angels," bringing in renowned writer Pete Chiarelli to pen the screenplay. The new project aims to breathe new life into the 1970s television hit. This was reported by Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

Although the official list of producers has not yet been released, insiders report the possible return of Drew Barrymore and her company Flower Films to lead the project. Barrymore was a key figure in the highly successful duology of the early 2000s, where she starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. That period became the "golden age" of the franchise, grossing an amount in worldwide box office that, by modern standards, is equivalent to almost $500 million.

The choice of Pete Chiarelli as screenwriter indicates the studio's intention to find the right balance between humor and a dynamic plot. Chiarelli is known for his work on the successful comedy "The Proposal" and the global hit "Crazy Rich Asians." His experience in creating vivid characters and engaging stories could be crucial in correcting the mistakes of the 2019 version, which failed to attract a wide audience and flopped at the box office.

The Legacy of the Townsend Agency

The story of three talented female detectives working for the mysterious millionaire Charlie Townsend has come a long way from the ABC series (1976-1981) to global blockbusters. The original show made Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith international stars, laying the foundation for the image of a strong and independent woman in popular culture. However, subsequent attempts at revival, including the 2011 TV series and Elizabeth Banks' film, showed that audiences had become more demanding of the format.

The new film is currently in the early stages of development, and Sony is withholding official comments on the cast or release date. Studio management hopes that Chiarelli's experience in working with major studio projects will help move away from the "global security service" concept and return to the franchise the energy and charm that made the original "Angels" television legends.

