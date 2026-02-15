Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
07:48 PM • 5544 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 13002 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 14915 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 15609 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 16490 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 16734 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14351 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 14868 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14817 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14277 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.5m/s
82%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US military attacked drug traffickers' vessel in Caribbean Sea, three people killedVideoFebruary 14, 01:38 PM • 7214 views
Putin wants the entire Donetsk region to "sell" it as a victory - ZelenskyyFebruary 14, 04:31 PM • 3970 views
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Aliyev, named the only reason for the duration of the war with RussiaPhotoVideoFebruary 14, 04:50 PM • 8616 views
"This is a surprise" - Zelenskyy commented on the change of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations05:39 PM • 7878 views
Ukrainian military thwarted Russian attempt to gain a foothold in Chasiv Yar06:16 PM • 4030 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 75342 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 118628 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 69108 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 86579 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 127144 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Azerbaijan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter11:20 PM • 36 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 15444 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 15077 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 18412 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 41673 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Pantsir missile system
Gold

Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Sony Pictures has begun work on a new film adaptation of 'Charlie's Angels,' bringing in Pete Chiarelli to write the screenplay. Drew Barrymore and her company Flower Films may return to lead the project.

Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter

Sony Pictures has begun work on a new film adaptation of the cult franchise "Charlie's Angels," bringing in renowned writer Pete Chiarelli to pen the screenplay. The new project aims to breathe new life into the 1970s television hit. This was reported by Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.

Details

Although the official list of producers has not yet been released, insiders report the possible return of Drew Barrymore and her company Flower Films to lead the project. Barrymore was a key figure in the highly successful duology of the early 2000s, where she starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. That period became the "golden age" of the franchise, grossing an amount in worldwide box office that, by modern standards, is equivalent to almost $500 million.

"You Are Space" breaks records: Ukrainian sci-fi attracts over 326,000 viewers10.02.26, 21:04 • 6381 view

The choice of Pete Chiarelli as screenwriter indicates the studio's intention to find the right balance between humor and a dynamic plot. Chiarelli is known for his work on the successful comedy "The Proposal" and the global hit "Crazy Rich Asians." His experience in creating vivid characters and engaging stories could be crucial in correcting the mistakes of the 2019 version, which failed to attract a wide audience and flopped at the box office.

The Legacy of the Townsend Agency

The story of three talented female detectives working for the mysterious millionaire Charlie Townsend has come a long way from the ABC series (1976-1981) to global blockbusters. The original show made Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith international stars, laying the foundation for the image of a strong and independent woman in popular culture. However, subsequent attempts at revival, including the 2011 TV series and Elizabeth Banks' film, showed that audiences had become more demanding of the format.

The new film is currently in the early stages of development, and Sony is withholding official comments on the cast or release date. Studio management hopes that Chiarelli's experience in working with major studio projects will help move away from the "global security service" concept and return to the franchise the energy and charm that made the original "Angels" television legends.

A24's highest-grossing film: Timothée Chalamet's "Marty Supreme" tops global box office10.02.26, 04:57 • 10866 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureUNN Lite
Director
Film
Series