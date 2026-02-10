A24's highest-grossing film: Timothée Chalamet's "Marty Supreme" tops global box office

Independent studio A24 set a record: the film "Marty Supreme" starring Timothée Chalamet became the highest-grossing in the company's history, earning over $148 million worldwide and surpassing the previous leader - the Oscar-winning film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" ($141 million), reports UNN with reference to Hypebeast.

It is known that the film was directed by Josh Safdie. It tells the story of the life and sports career of the legendary American table tennis player Marty Reisman. The film's success became a vivid example of A24's new strategy, which is increasingly betting on large-scale projects with famous actors, while maintaining an author's approach.

Despite its R rating (not recommended for children under 17) and lack of a franchise basis, the film demonstrated results typical of major Hollywood releases. Timothée Chalamet's acting played a decisive role in the box office success - film critics are already calling him one of the main contenders for the "Oscar" award for Best Actor.

After its wide release on Christmas 2025, "Marty Supreme" remained in the top five highest-grossing films in the US for seven consecutive weeks. Special attention of viewers was drawn to the return to the big screen of Gwyneth Paltrow, who played the mentor of the main character. Critics also note the dynamic match scenes and the visual style of the film, which refers to the ping-pong culture of the 1950s. The film's budget was $70 million, making it the most expensive project in A24's history.

Currently, the film has grossed $95 million in North America and another $53.4 million in international markets, fully justifying the studio's financial risks. The film received nine Oscar nominations, including in the categories "Best Picture" and "Best Director." It is expected that after its release in China at the end of March, the total box office may grow to $170 million. Currently, "Marty Supreme" is being shown in cinemas worldwide, and a digital release is scheduled for the end of March.

