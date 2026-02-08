The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov won an award from the Directors Guild of America for the documentary film "2000 Meters to Andriivka." This is his second victory from this Guild; he received the first in 2023.
This is Mstyslav Chernov's second award, as in 2023 his film "20 Days in Mariupol" was also honored by the Directors Guild of America.
"We congratulate Mstyslav on his victory and are proud of the achievements of Ukrainian filmmakers!" - the post emphasizes.
Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" was included in the longlist of the BAFTA-2026 awards in the "Best Documentary Film" category. Out of 61 submitted films, 10 made it to the list.