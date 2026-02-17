Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court

Odesa justice on hold: the preliminary hearing in the case against doctors Vitaliy Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkivska in the case of businessman Adnan Kivan's death has been postponed until February 26. While the trial is dragging on, the defendant, together with the scandalous Odrex clinic, are launching a large-scale PR campaign on social media, UNN reports.

A preliminary hearing in the case of businessman Adnan Kivan's death was supposed to take place in the Prymorsky District Court of Odesa. However, the hearing has been put on hold until February 26. The reason for the postponement is the absence of the lawyer for the scandalous doctor Rusakov at the hearing. As UNN learned, lawyer Mykola Orekhovsky did not appear at the hearing.

In legal practice, the non-appearance of defense attorneys or a sudden change of lawyers during the process is often regarded as a classic method of delaying court proceedings. This allows the defense to gain time when arguments on the merits of the case are presumably lacking.

So, while Rusakov's defense is delaying the case, the doctor, together with the Odrex clinic, are actively polishing their reputation. On Facebook and Instagram, touching posts about "faith in medicine" and grateful patients appear before court hearings.

"Such patient stories remind me again and again why I chose medicine, filling me with new strength and faith," Rusakov wrote in a post.

However, it is currently impossible to make an appointment with the scandalous doctor. The clinic's reception informed a UNN journalist that there is no information about Rusakov's work schedule, and appointments are temporarily not being made.

It seems that Vitaliy Rusakov is currently working exclusively as a "photo model" for social media, trying to whitewash his reputation before the verdict, while real medical practice is on hold.

We can assume that the defense understands that when the facts in the courtroom are not in your favor, there are only two ways left: to maximally delay the finale and post beautiful photos in the hope that the public image will be more convincing than the court arguments.

A separate dimension of this case is the personal relationship between the doctor and the patient. As Odesa journalist Zoya Kazanzhi said in an interview, Vitaliy Rusakov had been Adnan Kivan's personal doctor for many years, and there were close and trusting relationships between the families. According to Kazanzhi, the businessman completely trusted his doctor: during his lifetime, he gave him an apartment in a new building and a new Lexus car on the occasion of his wedding.

At the same time, after the death of his patient, Rusakov publicly denied involvement in Adnan Kivan's treatment. This position shocked the businessman's close circle and his family.

Recall

Vitaliy Rusakov is one of two doctors who have been notified of suspicion in the criminal proceedings regarding the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan. Both doctors are charged under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death.

Another doctor in the case is oncologist Maryna Bielotserkivska, who has already been dismissed from Odrex. She accompanied Adnan Kivan's oncology treatment at the Odrex clinic from May to October 2024 and was in constant contact with the patient's family.

It is indicative that in procedural matters concerning Bielotserkivska, court hearings were also postponed due to the non-appearance of her defense lawyer. In particular, the Kyiv Court of Appeal could not consider the issue of her suspension from office due to the absence of the suspect's lawyer, as a result of which the hearing was adjourned.

According to the investigation, significant violations of medical care standards were committed during Adnan Kivan's treatment at the Odrex clinic. In particular, after the surgical intervention, doctor Rusakov did not prescribe mandatory antibacterial therapy to the patient, and also did not react to signs of postoperative complications, which led to the development of sepsis. Experts established a direct causal link between the actions of the medics and Adnan Kivan's death. At the same time, in accordance with the principle of presumption of innocence, the court must provide a final legal assessment of the medics' actions. Currently, both doctors are under a preventive measure in the form of night home arrest and are obliged to wear electronic monitoring devices.

This case became one of the key episodes of the "Odrex Case" and caused a wide public discussion regarding treatment standards in private medical institutions and the responsibility of doctors.

After a wide public outcry, new public testimonies from patients and families of the deceased began to emerge, claiming possible systemic violations in the work of the Odrex clinic. Currently, law enforcement agencies are investigating at least 10 criminal proceedings involving Odrex - some concern patient deaths after treatment, others possible financial abuses and fraud.

After the release of the documentary film "Wasp's Nest" and the launch of the Telegram channel StopOdrex, where anyone can anonymously tell their story of treatment at the clinic, public attention to Odrex's activities has only intensified. Thus, the case, which began as the story of one patient, has grown into a large-scale public conflict around standards of treatment and transparency in private medicine.