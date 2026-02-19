Poland boycotts Paralympic opening ceremony due to Russian and Belarusian participation

The delegation of the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of Poland will not participate in the opening of the Paralympic Games in Milan due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians with the use of national symbols. The agency announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the approval by the International Paralympic Committee of the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 14th Winter Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo with the use of their national symbols, representatives of the Ministry of Sport and Tourism will not participate in the opening ceremony of the Games," the statement reads.

The Polish ministry emphasized that "in light of the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in sports competitions with the use of their flags and anthems is absolutely unacceptable."

Ukrainian officials will not attend the Paralympics due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians - Bidnyi

Context

The International Paralympic Committee announced that six athletes from Russia and four from Belarus will be allowed to compete under national flags at the 2026 Paralympic Games.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine stated that the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes under national flags to the Paralympic Games is unacceptable.

European Commissioner for Intergenerational Justice, Youth, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef announced his intention to boycott the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games due to the participation of Russia and Belarus under their flags.

Zelenskyy called the decision to admit Russians and Belarusians to the Paralympics "dirty" and "terrible."