Poland boycotts Paralympic opening ceremony due to Russian and Belarusian participation

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 13170 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 32564 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 29959 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 40293 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 28008 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 21194 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 24316 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 25586 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 18255 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18953 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4.7m/s
84%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A dog ran onto the track during the women's team sprint at the 2026 OlympicsVideoFebruary 18, 05:06 PM • 4614 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 14379 views
Daryna Chalyk's Olympic debut: what place did Ukraine achieve in the women's biathlon relayFebruary 18, 06:31 PM • 7004 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 4434 views
No signs of progress: Ukraine and Russia discussed a new format for troop withdrawal from Donbas in Geneva - NYT09:27 PM • 4208 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 14423 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 32564 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 25377 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 40293 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 62627 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 4486 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 17241 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 19220 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 24592 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 37041 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Poland boycotts Paralympic opening ceremony due to Russian and Belarusian participation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Polish Ministry of Sport and Tourism will not participate in the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Milan. This decision was made due to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes using their national symbols, which is unacceptable in the context of aggression against Ukraine.

Poland boycotts Paralympic opening ceremony due to Russian and Belarusian participation

The delegation of the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of Poland will not participate in the opening of the Paralympic Games in Milan due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians with the use of national symbols. The agency announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the approval by the International Paralympic Committee of the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 14th Winter Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo with the use of their national symbols, representatives of the Ministry of Sport and Tourism will not participate in the opening ceremony of the Games," the statement reads.

The Polish ministry emphasized that "in light of the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in sports competitions with the use of their flags and anthems is absolutely unacceptable."

Ukrainian officials will not attend the Paralympics due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians - Bidnyi18.02.26, 17:09 • 3534 views

Context

The International Paralympic Committee announced that six athletes from Russia and four from Belarus will be allowed to compete under national flags at the 2026 Paralympic Games.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine stated that the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes under national flags to the Paralympic Games is unacceptable.

European Commissioner for Intergenerational Justice, Youth, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef announced his intention to boycott the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games due to the participation of Russia and Belarus under their flags.

Zelenskyy called the decision to admit Russians and Belarusians to the Paralympics "dirty" and "terrible."18.02.26, 20:52 • 2786 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsPolitics
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Milan
Ukraine