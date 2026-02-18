Ukrainian officials will not attend the Paralympics due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians - Bidnyi

Photo: www.facebook.com/matvij.bidnij

Ukrainian officials will not attend the Paralympic Games amid the organizers' decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under national flags. This was written on his official Facebook page by the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the Ukrainian side will also not be present at the opening ceremony and will not attend other official events of the Paralympics.

In response to the outrageous decision of the Paralympic Games organizers to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete under national flags, Ukrainian officials will not go to the Paralympic Games - Bidnyi noted.

The minister thanked the officials of the countries of the "free world" who, according to him, will also ignore the official events of the Paralympics.

We continue the fight! - he added.

Recall

