F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
02:25 PM • 3888 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
12:34 PM • 12785 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
10:59 AM • 14380 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 13501 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 18647 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 21905 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16468 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17316 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 25997 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

Ukrainian officials will not attend the Paralympics due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians - Bidnyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine expressed gratitude to representatives of the governments of the countries of the "free world" who, according to him, will also not participate in the official events of the Paralympics.

Ukrainian officials will not attend the Paralympics due to the admission of Russians and Belarusians - Bidnyi
Photo: www.facebook.com/matvij.bidnij

Ukrainian officials will not attend the Paralympic Games amid the organizers' decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under national flags. This was written on his official Facebook page by the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the Ukrainian side will also not be present at the opening ceremony and will not attend other official events of the Paralympics.

In response to the outrageous decision of the Paralympic Games organizers to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete under national flags, Ukrainian officials will not go to the Paralympic Games

- Bidnyi noted.

The minister thanked the officials of the countries of the "free world" who, according to him, will also ignore the official events of the Paralympics.

We continue the fight!

- he added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine called on the IPC not to give Russia and Belarus a platform at the Paralympic Games.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

