Exclusive
04:17 PM • 7996 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 17158 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 14107 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 22999 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 19584 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 16376 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 20805 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 23952 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17348 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18260 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Popular news
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 14519 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian mediaFebruary 18, 09:58 AM • 23841 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 13740 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 10965 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 16609 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 5054 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 17158 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 16662 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 22999 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 57057 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Abu Dhabi
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideo07:06 PM • 68 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 11009 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 13786 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 21682 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 34170 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy called the decision to admit Russians and Belarusians to the Paralympics "dirty" and "terrible."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

The President of Ukraine noted that he was unaware of the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Paralympics, but his initial reaction was that it was "disrespectful."

Zelenskyy called the decision to admit Russians and Belarusians to the Paralympics "dirty" and "terrible."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the decision of the International Paralympic Committee to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their own flag "dirty" and "terrible," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

When asked about the decision in a video interview with Piers Morgan, Zelenskyy replied that he was unaware of it, but his initial reaction was that it was "disrespectful."

Ukrainian officials stated that they would not attend the Winter Paralympic Games, which will be held from March 6 to 15, due to this statement.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine called on the IPC not to give Russia and Belarus a platform at the Paralympic Games.

Antonina Tumanova

SportsPolitics
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine