Zelenskyy called the decision to admit Russians and Belarusians to the Paralympics "dirty" and "terrible."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the decision of the International Paralympic Committee to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their own flag "dirty" and "terrible," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

When asked about the decision in a video interview with Piers Morgan, Zelenskyy replied that he was unaware of it, but his initial reaction was that it was "disrespectful."

Ukrainian officials stated that they would not attend the Winter Paralympic Games, which will be held from March 6 to 15, due to this statement.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine called on the IPC not to give Russia and Belarus a platform at the Paralympic Games.