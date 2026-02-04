McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First Stills

x.com/AppleTV

The film "Way of the Warrior Kid" by director McG, starring actor Chris Pratt, has offered a "first look" at the movie and revealed its global debut date, UNN reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

Apple TV on Tuesday revealed the global release date for McG's film "Way of the Warrior Kid" – November 20.

The streaming platform also provided a "first look" at images from the Apple Original Films project, based on Jocko Willink's novel, starring Chris Pratt, Linda Cardellini, and Jude Hill.

The project is reportedly based on Willink's novel "Way of the Warrior Kid: From Wimpy to Warrior the Navy SEAL Way."

