Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 10399 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 10351 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 10843 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 18181 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 25002 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19443 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22531 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 36115 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51927 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
TikTok

McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First Stills

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2828 views

Apple TV has announced the global release date for McG's film "Way of the Warrior Kid" as November 20. The project is based on the novel by Jocko Willink.

x.com/AppleTV

The film "Way of the Warrior Kid" by director McG, starring actor Chris Pratt, has offered a "first look" at the movie and revealed its global debut date, UNN reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

Apple TV on Tuesday revealed the global release date for McG's film "Way of the Warrior Kid" – November 20.

The streaming platform also provided a "first look" at images from the Apple Original Films project, based on Jocko Willink's novel, starring Chris Pratt, Linda Cardellini, and Jude Hill.

The project is reportedly based on Willink's novel "Way of the Warrior Kid: From Wimpy to Warrior the Navy SEAL Way."

Actor Chris Pratt and Schwarzenegger's daughter became parents for the third time: they revealed the child's name12.11.24, 09:14 • 104822 views

