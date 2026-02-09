"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl

During the Super Bowl, Lucasfilm presented a new teaser for the film "The Mandalorian & Grogu" - the first full-length film in the Star Wars universe since 2019, when "Skywalker. The Rise" was released. This was reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

It is known that the events of the film will take place after the finale of the third season of the series "The Mandalorian". The film will continue the story of Din Djarin, who will again be played by Pedro Pascal, and Grogu, but the details of their further journey have not yet been revealed.

At the same time, the new teaser, like previous materials, does not reveal key plot details of the upcoming film. The video focuses on the atmosphere and visual series, in particular on scenes in snowy locations.

Western media also draw attention to the significant pause between the release of the first trailer and the new teaser, which corresponds to the project's usual practice of maintaining intrigue before releases on the Disney+ platform. In addition to Pedro Pascal, the film will star Sigourney Weaver, who will play New Republic officer Colonel Ward, and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt - a character known from the animated series "The Clone Wars". The premiere of "The Mandalorian & Grogu" is scheduled for May 22.

