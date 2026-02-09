"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl

$43.050.09
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 16432 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 31588 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 36261 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 53566 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52151 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42029 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40358 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26961 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18293 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
Popular news
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: detailsFebruary 9, 06:15 AM • 12546 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 31924 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 20315 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 12833 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 9024 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 2158 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 12922 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 57877 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 79270 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 95986 views
UNN Lite
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 134 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: Amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 968 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 31982 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 37240 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 50466 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser for the film "The Mandalorian & Grogu" during the Super Bowl. This is the first full-length feature film in the Star Wars universe since 2019.

During the Super Bowl, Lucasfilm presented a new teaser for the film "The Mandalorian & Grogu" - the first full-length film in the Star Wars universe since 2019, when "Skywalker. The Rise" was released. This was reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

It is known that the events of the film will take place after the finale of the third season of the series "The Mandalorian". The film will continue the story of Din Djarin, who will again be played by Pedro Pascal, and Grogu, but the details of their further journey have not yet been revealed.

 At the same time, the new teaser, like previous materials, does not reveal key plot details of the upcoming film. The video focuses on the atmosphere and visual series, in particular on scenes in snowy locations.

Western media also draw attention to the significant pause between the release of the first trailer and the new teaser, which corresponds to the project's usual practice of maintaining intrigue before releases on the Disney+ platform. In addition to Pedro Pascal, the film will star Sigourney Weaver, who will play New Republic officer Colonel Ward, and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt - a character known from the animated series "The Clone Wars". The premiere of "The Mandalorian & Grogu" is scheduled for May 22.

