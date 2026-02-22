$43.270.00
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

On the night of February 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine using strategic bombers and hundreds of drones. The main strike was aimed at Kyiv, with missiles moving through several regions.

The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missiles

On the night of February 22, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine, using Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as hundreds of attack drones. The enemy's main strike is aimed at the capital. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The first enemy missiles entered the airspace of Ukraine through the Sumy region around 05:30, after which they split into several groups. According to monitoring channels, air targets moved through Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions, constantly changing course to exhaust air defense systems.

Russians again attacked Sumy region with UAVs, 4 people died, including a woman and children

Simultaneously, more than ten missiles were heading towards Kyiv from the north through Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, while in the south, the movement of cruise missiles was recorded in the direction of Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

A feature of the night attack was the simultaneous use of long-range air-launched missiles, hypersonic Zircon missiles, and probable launches of Kinzhal missiles, as well as several hundred Shahed-type drones.

As of 06:15, the missile attack on Ukraine continues.

Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant

Stepan Haftko

