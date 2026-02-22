$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
10:51 PM • 118 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
05:20 PM • 23001 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 22842 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 31243 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 31273 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 26495 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23509 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27254 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 36960 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27876 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
74%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in ZaporizhzhiaFebruary 21, 01:35 PM • 19702 views
Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern UkraineFebruary 21, 02:51 PM • 13118 views
"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of AfricansFebruary 21, 03:05 PM • 8320 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 18239 views
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countriesFebruary 21, 04:35 PM • 14280 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 48440 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 57722 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 69523 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 83714 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 121498 views
Actual people
Robert Fico
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Slovakia
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 18259 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 24312 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 25977 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 18422 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 21070 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

On February 20, Ukrainian forces struck the Votkinsk plant with a "Flamingo" missile, which could have traveled up to 1650 km. This strike may have broken the world record for combat launch range.

Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant

On February 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the facilities of the Russian defense enterprise JSC "Votkinsk Plant" using the latest domestically produced FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles. According to analysts, this launch could have been the longest-range in the history of modern warfare, surpassing the performance of Russian "Kalibr" missiles. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The direct distance from the state border of Ukraine to Votkinsk is more than 1300 km, but the actual trajectory of the "Flamingo" was significantly longer. Given the location of the launchers deep within Ukrainian territory and the need for maneuvering to bypass Russian air defense zones, the missile could have covered 1600 to 1650 km.

In Udmurtia, a plant producing "Oreshnik" and "Iskander" was likely attacked – monitors20.02.26, 23:38 • 7294 views

This exceeds the officially recognized record of the Russian "Kalibr", which, during its first combat launch in Syria in 2015, covered a distance of 1500 km, taking into account the complex route.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently officially confirmed the strike on the target with "Flamingo" cruise missiles. It is quite possible that this strike could have broken a kind of record for the range of combat launches.

– military experts note in their reports on the results of the operation.

Strategic importance of the strike on the Votkinsk Plant

The strike hit an enterprise that is key in the production of ballistic missiles for the "Iskander-M" complexes and the new "Oreshnik" MRBMs. The successful use of FP-5 at such a long distance demonstrates Ukraine's ability to strike strategic targets deep in the rear of the Russian Federation, which were previously considered unattainable for domestic weapons.

AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles21.02.26, 15:53 • 22844 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
"Kalibr" (missile family)
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine