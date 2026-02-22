Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant

On February 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the facilities of the Russian defense enterprise JSC "Votkinsk Plant" using the latest domestically produced FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles. According to analysts, this launch could have been the longest-range in the history of modern warfare, surpassing the performance of Russian "Kalibr" missiles. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The direct distance from the state border of Ukraine to Votkinsk is more than 1300 km, but the actual trajectory of the "Flamingo" was significantly longer. Given the location of the launchers deep within Ukrainian territory and the need for maneuvering to bypass Russian air defense zones, the missile could have covered 1600 to 1650 km.

This exceeds the officially recognized record of the Russian "Kalibr", which, during its first combat launch in Syria in 2015, covered a distance of 1500 km, taking into account the complex route.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently officially confirmed the strike on the target with "Flamingo" cruise missiles. It is quite possible that this strike could have broken a kind of record for the range of combat launches. – military experts note in their reports on the results of the operation.

Strategic importance of the strike on the Votkinsk Plant

The strike hit an enterprise that is key in the production of ballistic missiles for the "Iskander-M" complexes and the new "Oreshnik" MRBMs. The successful use of FP-5 at such a long distance demonstrates Ukraine's ability to strike strategic targets deep in the rear of the Russian Federation, which were previously considered unattainable for domestic weapons.

