In Udmurtia, a plant producing "Oreshnik" and "Iskander" was likely attacked – monitors

Explosions occurred in Russia's Udmurtia at the strategic "Votkinsk Plant," which is the main producer of ballistic missiles for the "Iskander-M" complexes and the strategic "Oreshnik" weapon. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

According to information from local public pages and OSINT researchers' analysis, workshops No. 22 and No. 36, where the final assembly of missile technology takes place, were hit. Eyewitnesses reported sounds of unidentified aircraft flying over and a series of powerful detonations, after which thick smoke rose over the plant. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the state of the strategic enterprise, but the scale of the fire indicates significant damage to the infrastructure necessary for manufacturing missiles for the war against Ukraine.

Significance of the object for the Russian military-industrial complex

Based on footage from eyewitnesses, it can be concluded that the fire occurred precisely on the territory of the "Votkinsk Plant." The damage to the workshops where "Iskander-M" and "Oreshnik" missiles are produced could seriously undermine the offensive potential of the Russian army – noted in the materials of the analytical group ASTRA.

The "Votkinsk Plant" is a key link in the chain of production of the so-called "retaliation weapons," which the Kremlin leadership regularly boasts about. The enterprise produces not only "Iskanders" but also components for "Topol-M" and "Yars" intercontinental missiles.

Earlier, in the summer of 2023, explosions were already recorded at the plant, but the current attack was the largest ever and for the first time directly linked to external fire impact on the rear regions of the Russian Federation.

Information is also circulating online that the plant was hit by a Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile. There is no official confirmation yet.

