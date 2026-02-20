$43.270.03
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 8142 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
04:35 PM • 11027 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 16768 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 19236 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 19727 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 22439 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 40330 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14705 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20890 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Udmurtia, a plant producing "Oreshnik" and "Iskander" was likely attacked – monitors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

Explosions were reported in Russia's Udmurtia at the Votkinsk plant, which produces ballistic missiles for the "Iskander-M" and "Oreshnik" systems. Workshops No. 22 and No. 36, where the final assembly of missile technology takes place, were hit.

In Udmurtia, a plant producing "Oreshnik" and "Iskander" was likely attacked – monitors

Explosions occurred in Russia's Udmurtia at the strategic "Votkinsk Plant," which is the main producer of ballistic missiles for the "Iskander-M" complexes and the strategic "Oreshnik" weapon. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

According to information from local public pages and OSINT researchers' analysis, workshops No. 22 and No. 36, where the final assembly of missile technology takes place, were hit. Eyewitnesses reported sounds of unidentified aircraft flying over and a series of powerful detonations, after which thick smoke rose over the plant. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the state of the strategic enterprise, but the scale of the fire indicates significant damage to the infrastructure necessary for manufacturing missiles for the war against Ukraine.

Significance of the object for the Russian military-industrial complex

Based on footage from eyewitnesses, it can be concluded that the fire occurred precisely on the territory of the "Votkinsk Plant." The damage to the workshops where "Iskander-M" and "Oreshnik" missiles are produced could seriously undermine the offensive potential of the Russian army

– noted in the materials of the analytical group ASTRA.

The "Votkinsk Plant" is a key link in the chain of production of the so-called "retaliation weapons," which the Kremlin leadership regularly boasts about. The enterprise produces not only "Iskanders" but also components for "Topol-M" and "Yars" intercontinental missiles.

Earlier, in the summer of 2023, explosions were already recorded at the plant, but the current attack was the largest ever and for the first time directly linked to external fire impact on the rear regions of the Russian Federation.

Information is also circulating online that the plant was hit by a Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile. There is no official confirmation yet.

General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai17.02.26, 12:38 • 4069 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
War in Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine