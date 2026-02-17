General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, as well as to logistical facilities and a communication hub of the occupiers, UNN reports.

Details

"As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive and military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces continue to strike important logistical facilities of the enemy deep within its territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement reads.

In particular, on the night of February 17, the Ilsky oil refinery in the area of Ilsky (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) was hit. Damage to the target was recorded, followed by a fire on the facility's territory - reported the General Staff.

The results are being clarified.

The Ilsky oil refinery, it is noted, is one of the largest enterprises in the oil industry in the south of the Russian Federation and plays an important role in the production of petroleum products. The total capacity of primary processing units is 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise is involved in supplying the occupying army.

Also, enemy concentration areas in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the areas of Rozivka and Lyubymivka, were hit. In addition, enemy logistical facilities were hit: material and technical supply depots in Donetsk and in the area of Lidyne (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast). Also, in the area of Zelenopil (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast), the communication hub of the enemy's 127th motorized rifle division was hit," the General Staff noted.

The losses of the occupiers and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

SOF confirmed the destruction of the Rubikon piloting point and the storage site of the enemy Iskander in Crimea and showed footage