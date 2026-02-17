General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

$43.170.07
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 2986 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 10123 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 22715 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 34056 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 43539 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 34803 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 54110 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33380 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 61438 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27708 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Tags
Authors
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 13624 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 10335 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian markets05:21 AM • 10583 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting06:12 AM • 7478 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine06:14 AM • 10657 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 678 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 25237 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 35721 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 54110 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 61438 views
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Odesa
Odesa Oblast
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 18996 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 16808 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 19416 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 28121 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 33412 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of February 17. Logistics facilities and a communication hub of the occupiers in the occupied territories were also hit.

General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, as well as to logistical facilities and a communication hub of the occupiers, UNN reports.

Details

"As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive and military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces continue to strike important logistical facilities of the enemy deep within its territory and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement reads.

In particular, on the night of February 17, the Ilsky oil refinery in the area of Ilsky (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) was hit. Damage to the target was recorded, followed by a fire on the facility's territory

- reported the General Staff.

The results are being clarified.

The Ilsky oil refinery, it is noted, is one of the largest enterprises in the oil industry in the south of the Russian Federation and plays an important role in the production of petroleum products. The total capacity of primary processing units is 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise is involved in supplying the occupying army.

Also, enemy concentration areas in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the areas of Rozivka and Lyubymivka, were hit. In addition, enemy logistical facilities were hit: material and technical supply depots in Donetsk and in the area of Lidyne (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast). Also, in the area of Zelenopil (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast), the communication hub of the enemy's 127th motorized rifle division was hit," the General Staff noted.

The losses of the occupiers and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

SOF confirmed the destruction of the Rubikon piloting point and the storage site of the enemy Iskander in Crimea and showed footage17.02.26, 11:59 • 2044 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk