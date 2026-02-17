SSO confirmed the destruction of the Iskander storage site in Crimea and the Rubikon piloting point and showed footage

$43.170.07
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 23500 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 34871 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
February 16, 04:45 PM • 44321 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 35165 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
February 16, 01:44 PM • 54895 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33467 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
February 16, 11:42 AM • 61970 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27731 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 14275 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 11020 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian markets05:21 AM • 11259 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting06:12 AM • 8786 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine06:14 AM • 11309 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 2146 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 25827 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 36274 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
February 16, 01:44 PM • 54901 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 11:42 AM • 61974 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and a diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 86 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 19313 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 17115 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 19757 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 28394 views
SSO confirmed the destruction of the Iskander storage site in Crimea and the Rubikon piloting point and showed footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2262 views

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Iskander storage site in occupied Crimea and the Rubikon piloting point in Zaporizhzhia. In total, more than 10 enemy military facilities were hit between February 9 and 14.

SSO confirmed the destruction of the Iskander storage site in Crimea and the Rubikon piloting point and showed footage

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an "Iskander" storage site in temporarily occupied Crimea, a "Rubicon" piloting point, and enemy facilities also in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"Units of the Special Operations Forces successfully carried out fire strikes with FP-2 drones against enemy rear and operational infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the report says.

In the village of Pasichne, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the SSO targeted a storage site for the "Iskander" operational-tactical missile system.

- reported the SSO.

Powerful explosions were recorded at the impact site, as noted.

The remote piloting point of the "Rubicon" unit was destroyed in the village of Vysoké in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. Several drones reached their targets.

- noted the SSO.

In total, from February 9 to 14, SSO units, as indicated, successfully hit more than 10 enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This includes personnel concentration areas, ammunition and fuel depots, military vehicle parking areas, and other facilities.

"The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions to reduce Russia's offensive potential," the SSO emphasized.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities10.02.26, 14:47 • 38662 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Crimea