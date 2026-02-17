SSO confirmed the destruction of the Iskander storage site in Crimea and the Rubikon piloting point and showed footage

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an "Iskander" storage site in temporarily occupied Crimea, a "Rubicon" piloting point, and enemy facilities also in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, UNN writes.

"Units of the Special Operations Forces successfully carried out fire strikes with FP-2 drones against enemy rear and operational infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the report says.

In the village of Pasichne, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the SSO targeted a storage site for the "Iskander" operational-tactical missile system.

Powerful explosions were recorded at the impact site, as noted.

The remote piloting point of the "Rubicon" unit was destroyed in the village of Vysoké in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. Several drones reached their targets.