SSO confirmed the destruction of the Iskander storage site in Crimea and the Rubikon piloting point and showed footage
Kyiv • UNN
The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Iskander storage site in occupied Crimea and the Rubikon piloting point in Zaporizhzhia. In total, more than 10 enemy military facilities were hit between February 9 and 14.
Details
"Units of the Special Operations Forces successfully carried out fire strikes with FP-2 drones against enemy rear and operational infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the report says.
In the village of Pasichne, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the SSO targeted a storage site for the "Iskander" operational-tactical missile system.
Powerful explosions were recorded at the impact site, as noted.
The remote piloting point of the "Rubicon" unit was destroyed in the village of Vysoké in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. Several drones reached their targets.
In total, from February 9 to 14, SSO units, as indicated, successfully hit more than 10 enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This includes personnel concentration areas, ammunition and fuel depots, military vehicle parking areas, and other facilities.
"The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions to reduce Russia's offensive potential," the SSO emphasized.
