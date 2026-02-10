General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a repair unit, an enemy UAV training center, a drone control point of an enemy unit from the "Rubicon" center in the occupied territories, another UAV control point in the Kursk region, and places of concentration of occupiers, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of systemic measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict fire damage on enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation," the report says.

On the night of February 10, 2026, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, in the area of the settlement of Yalta, an enemy repair unit was hit. In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, in the area of the settlement of Komysh-Zorya, a training center for UAV pilots and FPV drone production was hit. - reported the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, "in the area of Khliborobne, our soldiers hit the concentration of enemy manpower."

In addition, in the area of the settlement of Vysokoe (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), a UAV control point of a unit from the "Rubicon" center was hit. Yesterday, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, in the area of the settlement of Tyotkino, a hit on an enemy UAV control point was recorded. - noted the General Staff.

It is also reported that "in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, in the area of Fedorivka, an enemy field fuel and lubricants depot was hit."

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.

To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirms hit on enemy command post in Kursk region and occupiers' drone and ammunition depots