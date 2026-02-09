General Staff confirms hit on enemy command post in Kursk region and occupiers' drone and ammunition depots

$43.050.09
08:22 AM • 10790 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 18656 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 24999 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 42245 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 43216 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 37873 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 36931 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26250 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17842 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13335 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Socialists' defeat in Spanish Aragon: Sanchez government loses regional supportFebruary 9, 02:28 AM • 12255 views
Pro-Russian separatist Siniša Karan won the repeat elections in Republika SrpskaFebruary 9, 03:25 AM • 11795 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhotoFebruary 9, 05:05 AM • 18689 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 18016 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia09:47 AM • 10634 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 48472 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 70047 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 87200 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 80762 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 80008 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 18349 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 33109 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 46621 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 47586 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 55897 views
General Staff confirms hit on enemy command post in Kursk region and occupiers' drone and ammunition depots

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an ammunition depot in occupied Kherson region, a command post near Sudzha, and a UAV depot in Rostov region. Approximately 6,000 FPV drones were destroyed.

General Staff confirms hit on enemy command post in Kursk region and occupiers' drone and ammunition depots

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an ammunition depot in the occupied territory, an enemy command post near Sudzha in the Kursk region, and the destruction of a UAV depot in Russia, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict fire damage on enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

In particular, on the night of February 9, a command post of an airborne forces unit of the enemy was hit in the area of Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia.

- reported the General Staff.

And added:

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, in the area of Novoolexiivka, an enemy ammunition depot was hit.

In addition, as stated, "as a result of previous strikes, including a UAV depot in the area of Rostov-on-Don, Rostov region, Russia, the destruction of three containers with FPV drones and components has been confirmed." According to preliminary data, about 6,000 FPV drones were destroyed. Several other containers with drones were also damaged, the General Staff indicated.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region05.02.26, 11:26 • 25523 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast