General Staff confirms hit on enemy command post in Kursk region and occupiers' drone and ammunition depots

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an ammunition depot in the occupied territory, an enemy command post near Sudzha in the Kursk region, and the destruction of a UAV depot in Russia, UNN writes.

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict fire damage on enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

In particular, on the night of February 9, a command post of an airborne forces unit of the enemy was hit in the area of Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia. - reported the General Staff.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, in the area of Novoolexiivka, an enemy ammunition depot was hit.

In addition, as stated, "as a result of previous strikes, including a UAV depot in the area of Rostov-on-Don, Rostov region, Russia, the destruction of three containers with FPV drones and components has been confirmed." According to preliminary data, about 6,000 FPV drones were destroyed. Several other containers with drones were also damaged, the General Staff indicated.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

