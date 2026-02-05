$43.170.02
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 13295 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 34901 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 20100 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 21135 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 18594 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 12791 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13364 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19545 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30530 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a logistics hub, concentration of personnel, and UAV control points, including the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region. A "Tornado-S" MLRS and an electronic warfare station were also hit.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a logistics hub, concentration of personnel, UAV control points, including a unit from the special regiment "Akhmat" in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and electronic warfare equipment of the occupiers, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on a number of enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation," the report says.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, a concentration of enemy personnel was hit at the 'Prymorsky Posad' training ground in the area of the settlement of Prymorsky Posad," the General Staff noted.

Also, in the South-Slobozhansky direction, as reported, "our soldiers hit a Russian 300-mm 9K515 "Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket system." This MLRS was developed as a light and versatile version of the "Smerch" system and allows hitting targets at a distance of up to 120 km.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, in the area of the settlement of Makiivka, an enemy logistics hub was hit. Yesterday, as part of a fire strike, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a UAV control point of a unit from the special regiment "Akhmat" in the area of the settlement of Kucherov, Kursk region, Russian Federation

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the target hit was recorded.

"In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, in the area of the settlement of Kister, the destruction of an enemy electronic warfare station was recorded," the report says.

According to the results of previous measures, as noted, "the destruction of the radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, inflicted by attack UAVs on February 4, 2026, in the area of the settlement of Krasnoye, Belgorod region, Russian Federation, has been confirmed."

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. More to come. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

