General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a logistics hub, concentration of personnel, UAV control points, including a unit from the special regiment "Akhmat" in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and electronic warfare equipment of the occupiers, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on a number of enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation," the report says.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, a concentration of enemy personnel was hit at the 'Prymorsky Posad' training ground in the area of the settlement of Prymorsky Posad," the General Staff noted.

Also, in the South-Slobozhansky direction, as reported, "our soldiers hit a Russian 300-mm 9K515 "Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket system." This MLRS was developed as a light and versatile version of the "Smerch" system and allows hitting targets at a distance of up to 120 km.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, in the area of the settlement of Makiivka, an enemy logistics hub was hit. Yesterday, as part of a fire strike, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a UAV control point of a unit from the special regiment "Akhmat" in the area of the settlement of Kucherov, Kursk region, Russian Federation - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the target hit was recorded.

"In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, in the area of the settlement of Kister, the destruction of an enemy electronic warfare station was recorded," the report says.

According to the results of previous measures, as noted, "the destruction of the radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, inflicted by attack UAVs on February 4, 2026, in the area of the settlement of Krasnoye, Belgorod region, Russian Federation, has been confirmed."

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. More to come. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit