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Financial pyramid scheme of over UAH 20 million uncovered in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

The perpetrators defrauded investors through a fictitious investment platform on social media. The organizer of the scheme has been заочно charged with fraud.

Financial pyramid scheme of over UAH 20 million uncovered in Kyiv

In the capital, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale financial pyramid scheme that defrauded citizens of over 20 million hryvnias. The organizer of the scheme was заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the fraudulent scheme had been operating since October 2022. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The perpetrators offered to invest in an alleged "international investment platform," promising quick and high returns. The minimum contribution was 50 USDT.

Potential victims were recruited through social media, particularly Instagram ads.

SBU officials who demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars for "peaceful business operations" have been served with suspicions - Prosecutor General Kravchenko17.03.26, 15:54 • 2660 views

Special websites with "personal accounts" were created for investors, where fictitious incomes were displayed. In reality, all funds were appropriated by the organizers.

Suspect abroad

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 32-year-old citizen of Ukraine, who is currently in one of the EU countries, has been declared a suspect.

His actions are classified under the article "fraud on an especially large scale, committed by a group of persons."

Law enforcement officers are identifying other participants in the criminal scheme.

Demanded over $600,000 in bribes in an amber case - the Prosecutor General's Office announced the exposure of two SBU officials16.03.26, 18:14 • 4236 views

Stepan Haftko

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