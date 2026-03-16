Demanded over $600,000 in bribes in an amber case - the Prosecutor General's Office announced the exposure of two SBU officials

Two officials of the Security Service of Ukraine - the deputy head of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast and the deputy head of the SBU Directorate in Rivne Oblast - have been exposed for extortion and receiving undue benefits, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General and with the operational support of the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the SBU, two officials of the Security Service of Ukraine have been exposed for extortion and receiving undue benefits. - the statement says.

Details

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, on March 16, 2026, within the framework of criminal proceedings, the deputy head of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, the deputy head of the SBU Directorate in Rivne Oblast, and a civilian intermediary were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, they demanded over 600 thousand US dollars from an entrepreneur for influencing the course of the pre-trial investigation. Specifically: for reclassifying a previously registered criminal offense, not prosecuting the guilty, but instead accusing fictitious persons, and for not creating artificial obstacles during amber mining in the region.

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The mentioned officials and intermediary were detained today while receiving 250 thousand dollars as part of an undue benefit for falsifying criminal proceedings and 22,100 dollars for assisting in amber mining.

Currently, urgent searches are being conducted in the official offices of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, the SBU Directorate in Rivne Oblast, as well as at the residences of the suspects.

Investigative actions are ongoing. The issue of notifying the detainees of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and choosing preventive measures is being resolved.

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