Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region after a corruption scandal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Volodymyr Kompanychenko from the post of head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr Oblast, who is suspected of abuse of power and providing undue benefits in a case involving the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion during the construction of aircraft shelters. This is reported by UNN with reference to Presidential Decree No. 219/2026.

To dismiss Kompanychenko Volodymyr Volodymyrovych from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine Department in Zhytomyr Oblast - the decree states.

Addition

Volodymyr Kompanychenko headed the SBU Department in Zhytomyr Oblast in November 2022, replacing Oleksiy Shmagelskyy in this position. Prior to this, Kompanychenko headed the SBU Department in Kherson and Chernivtsi Oblasts.

Recall

The Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU in Zhytomyr region were notified of suspicion. They are accused of abuse of power and providing undue benefits in a case involving the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion during the construction of aircraft shelters.

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanychenko, in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 6.9 million.