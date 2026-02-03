General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an FPV training center, a concentration of manpower, and an enemy electronic warfare station, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of February 3, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on a number of enemy military facilities," the report says.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, in the area of the settlement of Komysh-Zorya, a training center for pilot training and production of FPV drones of the enemy was hit - stated the General Staff.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, in the area of Khliborobne, as stated, "a concentration of manpower of the invaders was hit." "In addition, on February 2, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted damage on a concentration of enemy manpower in the area of the settlement of Terebreno, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the General Staff reported.

"In Donetsk region, in the temporarily occupied territory, in the area of the settlement of Baranivka, the destruction of an enemy electronic warfare station was recorded," the report says.

According to the results of previous measures, as noted, the destruction of the enemy's heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepyok", hit on February 2, 2026, in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, was confirmed.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

