General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
09:16 AM • 2032 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 4592 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 9494 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 14591 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital
February 2, 11:51 PM • 26296 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 36266 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27045 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 40924 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 23582 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on enemy military facilities, including an FPV training center and an electronic warfare station. Concentrations of enemy personnel in the Zaporizhzhia and Belgorod regions were also hit.

General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an FPV training center, a concentration of manpower, and an enemy electronic warfare station, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of February 3, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on a number of enemy military facilities," the report says.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, in the area of the settlement of Komysh-Zorya, a training center for pilot training and production of FPV drones of the enemy was hit

- stated the General Staff.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, in the area of Khliborobne, as stated, "a concentration of manpower of the invaders was hit." "In addition, on February 2, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted damage on a concentration of enemy manpower in the area of the settlement of Terebreno, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the General Staff reported.

"In Donetsk region, in the temporarily occupied territory, in the area of the settlement of Baranivka, the destruction of an enemy electronic warfare station was recorded," the report says.

According to the results of previous measures, as noted, the destruction of the enemy's heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepyok", hit on February 2, 2026, in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, was confirmed.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

