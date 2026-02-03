167 combat engagements recorded at the front, occupiers used 7737 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Over the past day, 167 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The occupiers launched 86 air strikes, dropping 219 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the enemy used 7737 kamikaze drones and carried out 3790 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 101 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russians also launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Kolomiitsi, Dibrova, Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Hirke, Lisne, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Dolynka, Kopani, Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit six areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the enemy, five guns at firing positions, and an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders over the past day.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers yesterday, the enemy carried out 127 shellings, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders ten times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and towards the settlements of Prylipka, Kutkivka, Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six enemy attacks yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of the settlement of Zahryzove and towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted ten attacks. They tried to penetrate the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and towards Drobycheve, Stavky, Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of the settlement of Dronivka and towards Kalenyky, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the direction of the settlement of Chervone.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 48 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Svitle, Fyliya, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Shevchenko, Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Yehorivka, Zlahoda, and towards Ivanivka, Ostapivske, over the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers - in the area of Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Svyatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 760 people. The enemy also lost six tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, one air defense system, 1171 unmanned aerial vehicles, 153 units of automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment, and one heavy flamethrower system of the occupiers.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of February 3, three people were injured, and hits and debris falls were recorded in five districts.

UNN also reported that the Russians deliberately attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones in the February frost.

In addition, on the night of February 3, the occupiers launched a massive combined attack on the Kyiv region. In the Obukhiv district, a man was injured, and houses and cars were damaged.

At the same time, the Russians massively attacked Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and missiles. In the regional center, an infrastructure facility, private homes, and a dormitory were damaged.