BM-30 Smerch

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13301 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23379 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61817 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208998 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119986 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387876 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307919 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213256 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243977 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254981 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127819 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208998 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387876 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252390 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307919 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1228 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12276 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42297 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70402 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56286 views
News by theme

Two people died and one was injured in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

On March 23, the Russians shelled Donetsk region, killing two men in Donetsk and Pokrovsk. Another man was injured in the shelling.

Society • March 23, 05:22 PM • 160972 views

The occupiers struck Pokrovsk: three dead, one wounded

The Russian army struck Pokrovsk. As a result of the attack, three people died and one was injured. There is also one wounded in Kramatorsk, and two people were injured by an FPV drone in Rozlyv.

War • March 22, 05:03 PM • 17791 views

Russians struck Sloviansk with 6 drones, and Kostyantynivka with "Smerch": there are dead and wounded

In Sloviansk, two people were injured as a result of a drone attack, and in Kostyantynivka, one person died and two were injured as a result of shelling from MLRS. Russians shelled Donetsk region 16 times in a day.

War • March 20, 08:39 AM • 11501 views

The Russian army attacked Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk: 8 civilians were injured, including a child

Russians struck Kostyantynivka with the Smerch MLRS, wounding a couple. In Pokrovsk, a man, a woman and their 15-year-old son were injured, as well as three other civilians.

War • March 13, 02:36 PM • 18456 views

Russian airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: the number of casualties has increased

As a result of five airstrikes and a rocket attack in Kostiantynivka, 8 people were injured. Residential buildings, a hospital, shops, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

War • March 9, 12:41 AM • 49790 views

Donetsk region: over 4000 enemy attacks, Russian troops destroyed a hospital and damaged a perinatal center in Pokrovsk

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched more than 4,000 attacks on 9 settlements in Donetsk region, damaging 61 civilian objects. A hospital was destroyed and a perinatal center damaged in Pokrovsk. Three civilians were injured in the region.

War • February 1, 09:33 AM • 29985 views

Russian drone attacked the center of Kramatorsk in the morning: what is known

Russian troops attacked the center of Kramatorsk with a UAV, with no casualties. Over the last day, 3784 hostile attacks were registered in Donetsk region, 1 killed and 18 wounded, 89 civilian objects were damaged.

War • January 31, 11:51 AM • 31926 views

Russian army strikes at Kostyantynivka and Kramatorsk: one person was killed and 3 injured

One person was killed and three wounded as a result of Russian strikes on Kostyantynivka and Kramatorsk. At least 16 private houses and 2 cars were damaged.

War • January 23, 10:39 AM • 27298 views

7,300 people remain in Pokrovsk, evacuation slowed due to deteriorating situation - MBA

The head of the Pokrovsk MVA reported a deterioration in the security situation and a slowdown in evacuation. Russians attacked 10 settlements in Donetsk region over the last day, wounding 7 civilians.

Society • January 6, 04:29 PM • 23984 views

Russians tried to destroy a crossing point in Kharkiv region at night - RMA

The occupiers tried to destroy a civilian crossing of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. The attack complicated the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of local residents.

Society • January 6, 03:27 PM • 23118 views

Russians attacked Kharkiv region with Tornado in the morning: what is known about the consequences

The occupiers shelled the village of Orishanka with Tornado MLRS, damaging houses and infrastructure. Kamikaze drone attacks in Kharkiv and aerial bomb attacks in Bohodukhiv district were also recorded.

War • January 6, 09:47 AM • 23535 views

“ATES carried out a sabotage on the Russian railroad: the supply of Iskanders is under threat

ATES agents sabotaged a railroad in the Tver region of Russia that connects two strategic arsenals. This complicated the supply of Iskander and Tochka-U missiles and other ammunition to Russian troops.

War • January 2, 04:28 AM • 108698 views

Occupants hit a village in Donetsk region with a cluster shell: an 11-year-old boy was killed and wounded

An 11-year-old boy was killed in the shelling of Pershomaryivka village, and two more people were wounded, including a 13-year-old girl. The head of the Donetsk RMA calls on residents to evacuate because of the danger.

War • November 20, 07:07 PM • 30899 views

Evacuation in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove: how many children remain in the communities

There are still 17 thousand people in Pokrovske community and about 700-800 in Kurakhove. Over the past day, 214 people and 10 children were evacuated from the front line, while the enemy continues to massively shell the region.

Society • November 13, 02:17 PM • 19589 views

Russian army strikes at Chuhuiv at night: four children among the victims

Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv and Kharkiv, injuring 15 civilians, including five children. Tornado-S MLRS was used in Chuhuiv, and a residential building in Kharkiv was damaged by an aircraft bomb.

War • October 28, 06:49 AM • 16508 views

Two killed and 13 wounded - consequences of Russian shelling in Donetsk region

Russian shelling in Donetsk region resulted in 2 deaths and 13 injuries. 70 civilian objects were damaged in 8 settlements, including 22 residential buildings.

War • October 27, 09:20 AM • 20832 views

Soon there will be concrete results that will be seen not only in Ukraine, but also in Russia: MP on missiles for the Hrom TV and Radio Company

MP Yegor Chernev reported on the successful testing of Ukrainian ballistic missiles for the Hrom missile system. The results will soon be seen in Ukraine and Russia, but there are problems with the production of missiles for the “Vilkha” MLRS.

War • October 22, 02:03 PM • 32855 views

Russian shelling in Donetsk region: two killed, three wounded overnight

Occupants launched 2774 attacks on 17 settlements of Donetsk region. They damaged 37 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings. Myrnohrad, Siversk and Kostyantynivka suffered the most.

War • October 1, 07:12 AM • 24025 views

russians shelled Donetsk region over 3,000 times in 24 hours, attacking 17 settlements, two people killed

Over the past day, russian troops attacked 17 settlements in Donetsk region, damaging 83 civilian objects. Children are among the victims, with Kramatorsk, Udachne and Shakhove suffering the most damage.

War • September 24, 07:38 AM • 18173 views

Russian army attacks Kharkiv and five districts: one killed and five wounded, including 4 police officers

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and 5 districts of the region. An 82-year-old woman was killed and 5 people were wounded, including 4 police officers. Houses, cars and infrastructure were damaged.

War • September 24, 07:06 AM • 15660 views

Three policemen were wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region

Russian troops shelled the village of Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv region, wounding three police officers. Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of the laws and customs of war.

War • September 23, 12:14 PM • 14540 views

Russians fired 2908 times in Donetsk region over 24 hours

Russian troops fired 2908 times in the Donetsk region, hitting 17 settlements. 140 civilian objects were damaged, including 72 residential buildings, and 17 civilians were injured.

War • September 21, 11:35 AM • 24073 views

North Korean missiles were stored at a “demilitarized” warehouse in the Krasnodar region of Russia - NSDC CCD

A warehouse in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, attacked by drones, was storing North Korean KN23 missiles and Smerch ammunition.

War • September 21, 08:29 AM • 34333 views

Three killed, eight wounded, damaged educational institutions: consequences of hostile shelling in Donetsk region

Russian troops shelled 17 localities in Donetsk region. Three local residents were killed and eight wounded. 58 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings and educational institutions.

Society • September 20, 08:00 AM • 17979 views

Russian strikes in the Donetsk region: 3 killed, 9 wounded overnight

Occupants attacked 12 settlements in Donetsk region, inflicting 2,806 strikes. They damaged 58 civilian objects, including 36 residential buildings, with Myrnohrad suffering the most.

War • August 19, 07:44 AM • 41544 views

Russia-backed militants hit Kostyantynivka twice with cluster munitions, three killed and 5 wounded in Donetsk region over 24 hours

Occupants shelled 12 localities in Donetsk region, inflicting 2,766 attacks. They used cluster munitions twice in Kostyantynivka, damaging 13 civilian objects.

War • August 16, 07:03 AM • 26260 views

Donetsk region: Russians attacked Selydove with a drone at night, over 2.8 thousand Russian attacks in 24 hours

Russian occupants shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region 2849 times over the last day. Kostyantynivka suffered the most, where 14 civilians, including 2 children, were killed and 40 people were wounded.

War • August 10, 08:58 AM • 100500 views

After attack on Eco-Market, Russians shell private sector of Kostyantynivka: there are wounded

After the morning attack on Eco-Market, Russians shelled Kostyantynivka again, wounding 2 civilians.

War • August 9, 01:11 PM • 25179 views

Donetsk region: Russians bombed Hrodivka and Rozdolne, one killed and 3 wounded in 24 hours

Occupants shelled 14 localities in Donetsk region, totaling 2,878 attacks in the region over the last day. 83 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings, a medical facility and an educational institution.

War • August 5, 08:37 AM • 34651 views

Donetsk region: Russian army launches 11 missile attacks on Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad at night

At night, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad with 11 rockets. Over the last day, 2757 attacks were recorded in Donetsk region, 3 people were killed and 8 wounded, 90 civilian objects were damaged.

War • August 3, 07:20 AM • 31739 views