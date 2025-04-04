BM-30 Smerch

On March 23, the Russians shelled Donetsk region, killing two men in Donetsk and Pokrovsk. Another man was injured in the shelling.
The Russian army struck Pokrovsk. As a result of the attack, three people died and one was injured. There is also one wounded in Kramatorsk, and two people were injured by an FPV drone in Rozlyv.
In Sloviansk, two people were injured as a result of a drone attack, and in Kostyantynivka, one person died and two were injured as a result of shelling from MLRS. Russians shelled Donetsk region 16 times in a day.
Russians struck Kostyantynivka with the Smerch MLRS, wounding a couple. In Pokrovsk, a man, a woman and their 15-year-old son were injured, as well as three other civilians.
As a result of five airstrikes and a rocket attack in Kostiantynivka, 8 people were injured. Residential buildings, a hospital, shops, and critical infrastructure were damaged.
Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched more than 4,000 attacks on 9 settlements in Donetsk region, damaging 61 civilian objects. A hospital was destroyed and a perinatal center damaged in Pokrovsk. Three civilians were injured in the region.
Russian troops attacked the center of Kramatorsk with a UAV, with no casualties. Over the last day, 3784 hostile attacks were registered in Donetsk region, 1 killed and 18 wounded, 89 civilian objects were damaged.
One person was killed and three wounded as a result of Russian strikes on Kostyantynivka and Kramatorsk. At least 16 private houses and 2 cars were damaged.
The head of the Pokrovsk MVA reported a deterioration in the security situation and a slowdown in evacuation. Russians attacked 10 settlements in Donetsk region over the last day, wounding 7 civilians.
The occupiers tried to destroy a civilian crossing of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. The attack complicated the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of local residents.
The occupiers shelled the village of Orishanka with Tornado MLRS, damaging houses and infrastructure. Kamikaze drone attacks in Kharkiv and aerial bomb attacks in Bohodukhiv district were also recorded.
ATES agents sabotaged a railroad in the Tver region of Russia that connects two strategic arsenals. This complicated the supply of Iskander and Tochka-U missiles and other ammunition to Russian troops.
An 11-year-old boy was killed in the shelling of Pershomaryivka village, and two more people were wounded, including a 13-year-old girl. The head of the Donetsk RMA calls on residents to evacuate because of the danger.
There are still 17 thousand people in Pokrovske community and about 700-800 in Kurakhove. Over the past day, 214 people and 10 children were evacuated from the front line, while the enemy continues to massively shell the region.
Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv and Kharkiv, injuring 15 civilians, including five children. Tornado-S MLRS was used in Chuhuiv, and a residential building in Kharkiv was damaged by an aircraft bomb.
Russian shelling in Donetsk region resulted in 2 deaths and 13 injuries. 70 civilian objects were damaged in 8 settlements, including 22 residential buildings.
MP Yegor Chernev reported on the successful testing of Ukrainian ballistic missiles for the Hrom missile system. The results will soon be seen in Ukraine and Russia, but there are problems with the production of missiles for the “Vilkha” MLRS.
Occupants launched 2774 attacks on 17 settlements of Donetsk region. They damaged 37 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings. Myrnohrad, Siversk and Kostyantynivka suffered the most.
Over the past day, russian troops attacked 17 settlements in Donetsk region, damaging 83 civilian objects. Children are among the victims, with Kramatorsk, Udachne and Shakhove suffering the most damage.
Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and 5 districts of the region. An 82-year-old woman was killed and 5 people were wounded, including 4 police officers. Houses, cars and infrastructure were damaged.
Russian troops shelled the village of Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv region, wounding three police officers. Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of the laws and customs of war.
Russian troops fired 2908 times in the Donetsk region, hitting 17 settlements. 140 civilian objects were damaged, including 72 residential buildings, and 17 civilians were injured.
A warehouse in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, attacked by drones, was storing North Korean KN23 missiles and Smerch ammunition.
Russian troops shelled 17 localities in Donetsk region. Three local residents were killed and eight wounded. 58 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings and educational institutions.
Occupants attacked 12 settlements in Donetsk region, inflicting 2,806 strikes. They damaged 58 civilian objects, including 36 residential buildings, with Myrnohrad suffering the most.
Occupants shelled 12 localities in Donetsk region, inflicting 2,766 attacks. They used cluster munitions twice in Kostyantynivka, damaging 13 civilian objects.
Russian occupants shelled 11 settlements in Donetsk region 2849 times over the last day. Kostyantynivka suffered the most, where 14 civilians, including 2 children, were killed and 40 people were wounded.
After the morning attack on Eco-Market, Russians shelled Kostyantynivka again, wounding 2 civilians.
Occupants shelled 14 localities in Donetsk region, totaling 2,878 attacks in the region over the last day. 83 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings, a medical facility and an educational institution.
At night, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad with 11 rockets. Over the last day, 2757 attacks were recorded in Donetsk region, 3 people were killed and 8 wounded, 90 civilian objects were damaged.