The enemy has become more active in the Kupyansk region: increased the number of strikes, using long-range weapons

The Russians are increasing the number of strikes deep into the Kupyansk region, using long-range weapons that have not been used for a long time. In particular, "Smerch" and "Uragan". This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the Kupyansk RVA Andriy Kanashevich, reports the correspondent of UNN.

The head of the Kupyansk RVA stressed that the shelling continues daily. The enemy uses artillery, KABs and long-range weapons.

The enemy is starting to work very actively deep inside. We see shelling of those settlements that are located further away, in the direction of Velykyi Borovyk, Shevchenkove, all eight communities that are in the district are suffering - says Kanashevich.

According to him, the enemy began to use long-range weapons, which we have not felt for a long time, meaning "Hurricanes", "Smerches" and therefore "we see that the entire district is suffering from the use of these weapons."

Kanashevich noted that the Russians are more than 4 km from the city, this has become the line. But the occupiers are constantly "probing" Ukrainian defenses. However, the head of the RVA assured that the invaders are being successfully eliminated and, according to the military, the situation remains under control.

As for the evacuation of the local population, there are certain difficulties, according to Kanashevich. After the past day, during which there was constant shelling, 7 people left the district, which is an insignificant part of the number of all residents living in "dangerous" communities.

Unfortunately, 7 people left yesterday: 2 people from the Kupyansk community and 5 from the Kindrashiv community. Against the background of the fact that 5,900 people live in dangerous communities, five communities in our country, 7 people left in a day - this is a figure that cannot be satisfactory, he says.

We are definitely paying more attention to the evacuation of children. We still have 14 children in the Kindrashiv community, specifically in the zone of forced evacuation. We are working, communicating, but we see that they are not in a hurry - adds Kanashevich.

