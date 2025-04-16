$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17096 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 74083 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39944 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 45279 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52313 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 94323 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86149 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35493 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60611 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109524 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The enemy has become more active in the Kupyansk region: increased the number of strikes, using long-range weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2182 views

Russian troops have intensified shelling of the Kupyansk district, using long-range weapons, including "Smerch" and "Uragan" systems. Despite this, Ukrainian soldiers control the situation.

The enemy has become more active in the Kupyansk region: increased the number of strikes, using long-range weapons

The Russians are increasing the number of strikes deep into the Kupyansk region, using long-range weapons that have not been used for a long time. In particular, "Smerch" and "Uragan". This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the Kupyansk RVA Andriy Kanashevich, reports the correspondent of UNN.

The head of the Kupyansk RVA stressed that the shelling continues daily. The enemy uses artillery, KABs and long-range weapons.

The enemy is starting to work very actively deep inside. We see shelling of those settlements that are located further away, in the direction of Velykyi Borovyk, Shevchenkove, all eight communities that are in the district are suffering 

- says Kanashevich.

According to him, the enemy began to use long-range weapons, which we have not felt for a long time, meaning "Hurricanes", "Smerches" and therefore "we see that the entire district is suffering from the use of these weapons."

Kanashevich noted that the Russians are more than 4 km from the city, this has become the line. But the occupiers are constantly "probing" Ukrainian defenses. However, the head of the RVA assured that the invaders are being successfully eliminated and, according to the military, the situation remains under control.

Let's add

As for the evacuation of the local population, there are certain difficulties, according to Kanashevich. After the past day, during which there was constant shelling, 7 people left the district, which is an insignificant part of the number of all residents living in "dangerous" communities.

Unfortunately, 7 people left yesterday: 2 people from the Kupyansk community and 5 from the Kindrashiv community. Against the background of the fact that 5,900 people live in dangerous communities, five communities in our country, 7 people left in a day - this is a figure that cannot be satisfactory, he says.

We are definitely paying more attention to the evacuation of children. We still have 14 children in the Kindrashiv community, specifically in the zone of forced evacuation. We are working, communicating, but we see that they are not in a hurry 

- adds Kanashevich.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

